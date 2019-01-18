Is the stock market open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

U.S. stocks markets will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Foreign financial markets will be open.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will resume normal trading hours on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association also recommends that the U.S. bond market close on Monday.

The next market holiday is Washington's Birthday, which falls on Monday, Feb. 18.

