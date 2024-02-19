Is the stock market open on Presidents Day? Details on 2024 holiday hours

Presidents Day, officially known as Washington's Birthday, is an annual opportunity to reflect on the history of our country.

The holiday was originally created to honor America's first president George Washington, who was born on Feb. 11, 1732. Since then, Presidents Day has unofficially expanded to celebrate all former U.S. presidents, and is celebrated on the third Monday of February each year.

Most workplaces, schools, and state offices will close in honor of the holiday.

Whether or not you have the day off, it's always a good time to learn more about our country. If you have free time, try out activities like Presidents Day trivia, or reflect on the wise words of former presidents, like John Adam and Calvin Coolidge.

Presidents Day is also known for its plethora of deals and discounts at stores like Amazon, Target, and many others.

While you're planning out your purchases, be sure to keep other monetary considerations in mind. Many financial institutions, including banks and the stock market, are affected by the federal holiday.

Read on to find out whether you can conduct business with the stock market (or banks) this Presidents Day.

Is the stock market open on Presidents Day?

Both the stock market and the bond market will be closed for Presidents Day.

According to the New York Stock Exchange website, all markets will observe Washington's Birthday, aka Presidents Day, on Feb. 19.

Are banks open on Presidents Day?

Most banks will also be closed on Presidents Day.

Any withdrawals or deposits made on Feb. 19 won’t post until at least the following business day (Tuesday, Feb. 20) at the earliest.

Here's a list of banks that will be closed on Presidents Day 2024:

Bank of America

Chase

Citibank

Capital One

PNC Bank

Santander Bank

Truist

Wells Fargo

A notable exception is TD Bank, which will remain open on Feb. 19.

Is the stock market closed for any other holidays in 2024?

The stock market is closed for the following holidays in 2024:

New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 15)

Presidents Day (Monday, Feb. 19)

Good Friday (Friday, March 29)

Memorial Day (Monday, May 27)

Juneteenth/National Independence Day (Wednesday, June 19)

Independence Day (Thursday, July 4)

Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2)

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28)

Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25)

The market will also close early on July 3, Nov. 29, and Dec. 24 in anticipation of the holidays.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com