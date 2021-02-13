Is the Stock Market Open on Presidents' Day 2021?
If you're an investor, it's a three-day weekend ... at least for your brokerage account.
The stock markets and bond markets will be closed on Feb. 15, 2021, in observation of Presidents' Day. They will reopen on Tuesday following the three-day holiday weekend that commemorates the birth of America's first president. (Of course, George Washington's actual birthday is Feb. 22, but the federal holiday is celebrated on the third Monday in February.)
Presidents' Day is also a federal bank holiday.
The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2021. Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
2021 Market Holidays
Date
Holiday
NYSE
Nasdaq
Bond Markets*
Friday, Jan. 1
New Year's Day
Closed
Closed
Closed
Monday, Jan. 18
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Closed
Closed
Closed
Monday, Feb. 15
Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
Closed
Closed
Closed
Friday, April 2
Good Friday
Closed
Closed
Early close
Friday, May 28
Friday Before Memorial Day
Open
Open
Early close
Monday, May 31
Memorial Day
Closed
Closed
Closed
Friday, July 2
Friday Before Independence Day
Open
Open
Early close
Monday, July 5
Independence Day (Observed)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day
Closed
Closed
Closed
Monday, Oct. 11
Columbus Day
Open
Open
Closed
Thursday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Open
Open
Closed
Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Day
Closed
Closed
Closed
Friday, Nov. 26
Day After Thanksgiving
Early close
Early close
Early close
Thursday, Dec. 23
Day Before Christmas Eve
Open
Open
Early close
Friday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve (Christmas Day Observed)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Friday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve
Open
Open
Early close
Stock Market Holiday Observations
When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
Stock and Bond Market Hours
The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.
Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.