Stock Market Power Rankings: Amazon Back on Top

Each week, I'm ranking the biggest companies that trade on U.S. exchanges based on their size (market capitalization), momentum (total return over the past year), and recent news. Before we get to the rankings, a quick word on a major player.

We have a new name on top of the list this week, as Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has seized the market-cap crown from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Amazon is now the only company on the planet with a market cap north of $800 billion.

Using $800 billion as a high-water mark isn't as glitzy as $1 trillion, a market cap that Amazon briefly commanded last year and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) donned for several months before fears of shrinking iPhone sales roughed up the consumer-tech behemoth. Apple has gone from being the world's most valuable company to fourth among stateside-listed investments.

Amazon is hitting all the right notes with Wall Street. It had another strong showing over the holidays, and consumers continue to flock to the convenience and price savings that can be found in efficient and lean dot-com darlings. Amazon has consistently had the strongest 12-month trailing return when pitted against Microsoft and Apple over the past few months, and now that it's also the most valuable company in terms of market cap it will probably stay on top of this list for some time.

With that in mind, let's review this week's updated list of 50 top large-cap stocks, kicking things off with the top 10.

This week's top 10 stocks

10. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) (new): $392.2 billion market cap, down 19.8% over the past year.

China's leading online marketplace jumps into the top 10 this week. There are still plenty of macro concerns when it comes to China's economy, but investors have been buying back into the Chinese growth stocks that came under fire through the latter half of last year. Alibaba is trading 10% higher through the first few trading days of 2019.

9. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB): $413.3 billion market cap, down 23.4%.

The social-networking leader took the biggest hit among the FAANG stocks, but it's finding its groove in 2019. A couple of analysts put out encouraging notes on Facebook over the past week. Argus reiterated its bullish rating on the stock, sticking to its earlier $206 price target that suggests 43% of upside from where it's perched at now. J.P. Morgan, meanwhile, tapped Facebook as one of its best internet investing ideas for 2019. After last year's sharp sell-off the stock has moved nearly 10% higher year to date.

8. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): $348 billion, down 10.4%.

Drug prices have become a hot topic these days, and things got even more interesting when Alex Azar, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, tweeted to praise some of the good behavior from three companies that have lowered prices on key products. Johnson & Johnson was not on the list, and Reuters is reporting that it boosted prices on two dozen prescription medications earlier this month.

7. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE): $247.8 billion, up 17.3%.

The pharmaceuticals giant is closing down two of its manufacturing facilities in India. The plants make generic injectables, including penicillin, and giving declining demand, it's hard to justify prior production levels. It's a blow to a region that can use the jobs, and the factories account for roughly 6% of Pfizer's workforce.