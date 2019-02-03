Stock Market Power Rankings: Apple Jacks

Each week, I'm ranking the biggest companies that trade on U.S. exchanges based on their size (market capitalization), momentum (total return over the past year), and recent news. Before we get to the rankings, a quick word on a major player.

One of this past week's biggest winners was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The consumer-tech giant announced its fiscal first-quarter results, and investors were relieved that things could've been worse.

Apple isn't at its best right now. It suffered a 15% decline in iPhone revenue, and since smartphone average selling prices keep inching higher, we're talking about a much larger drop in the number of iPhones sold. Apple also continues to struggle in China, once an important part of the bullish buy thesis for the stock.

The good news is that its services revenue continues to be a bright spot. Apple is also experiencing a surge in iPad popularity, coming through with its strongest growth in tablets in nearly six years. There are still some near-term concerns here, but the out-of-favor stock managed to clean up nicely for a very important earnings report.

With that in mind, let's review this week's updated list of 50 top large-cap stocks, kicking things off with the top 10.

A marble bull and bear square off. More

Image source: Getty Images.

This week's top 10 stocks

10. Walmart (NYSE: WMT): $272.7 billion, down 11.1% over the past year.

The world's largest retailer turned heads last summer, when it closed on its $16 billion purchase of a controlling stake in Indian e-tail giant Flipkart, but now it may be paying an even bigger price. New foreign investment restrictions in India could limit e-commerce sites from selling items by companies that they have an equity interest in or that demand platform exclusivity. Flipkart seemed like a smart way for Walmart to scale its online business in the world's second most populous market, but now some are wondering how many products Flipkart will have to stop selling and if Walmart will have to write down the value of its investment.

9. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE): $247.9 billion, up 16.4%.

The pharmaceuticals giant beat Wall Street forecasts on both ends of the income statement, but the guidance it initiated for the year ahead wasn't as kind. Pfizer sees a profit per share of $2.82 to $2.92 on $52 billion to $54 billion in revenue for all of 2019. Analysts were modeling earnings of $3.04 a share on $54.4 billion in revenue. However, the mixed showing didn't stop at least two firms from upgrading the stock on favorable product news.

8. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA): $435.4 billion market cap, down 12.6%.

China's leading online marketplace continues to grow in popularity, and Alibaba posted solid growth in its latest quarter. Despite fears of an economic slowdown in China, consumers are still flocking to online outlets to find great deals. Alibaba now has 636 million annual active customers on its platform, 35 million more than it had just three months earlier.

7. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB): $472.9 billion market cap, down 14.2%.

The social-networking leader experienced the largest stock gain among the top 10 this past week, soaring 11.2% after the company came through with a better-than-expected quarter. Beating revenue and profit goals is certainly healthy news, but the real gem is that active user numbers are growing sequentially again. Facebook's daily and monthly active users increased 9% on a year-over-year basis, and there was also improvement from the third quarter's showing. Other successes included topping 500 million daily active users for Instagram Stories and more than 90 million small businesses using its products.