Stock Market Power Rankings: Apple Cracks

Each week, I'm ranking the biggest companies that trade on U.S. exchanges based on their size (market capitalization), momentum (total return over the past year), and recent news. Before we get to the rankings, a quick word on a major player.

It's not just Sir Isaac Newton who learned something from a falling apple. Investors in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) took a 10% hit on Wednesday after the tech giant confirmed sluggish iPhone sales trends. Apple now sees $84 billion in revenue for its recently concluded fiscal first quarter.

Apple was eyeing $89 billion to $93 billion for the holiday-fueled quarter just two months ago, and even that outlook concerned investors. It would've been a marginal uptick from the $88.3 billion from a year earlier, but now Apple is bracing investors for an actual year-over-year decline.

This is a pretty big deal. Bulls have often pointed to Apple's booming services revenue as a new growth outlet. But if Apple's service revenue is still growing and the average selling price of its iconic smartphone is up -- which it is, considerably -- it points to a pretty sharp decline in unit sales over the past three months.

Apple was the toast of the tech town a few months ago as the lone stock with a market cap north of $1 trillion. Now it has fallen to nearly $700 billion. When we started these weekly rankings two months ago, Apple was the most valuable stock on the planet. Now it trails three other tech bellwethers.

With that in mind, let's review this week's updated list of 50 top large-cap stocks, kicking things off with the top 10.

Marbled bull and bear facing off against one another. More

Image source: Getty Images.

This week's top 10 stocks

10. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB): $396.4 billion market cap, down 25.2% over the past year.

The sharp sell-off in Facebook stock is making CEO Mark Zuckerberg less charitable. He announced in late 2017 that he would sell 35 million to 75 million shares into early 2019, giving away the majority of the proceeds to charities. However, with the stock taking a big hit in 2018 he held back on the selling in the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg. He had raised $5.6 billion by selling 30.4 million shares since announcing his charity-fueled selling.

9. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM): $334.8 billion, down 7.7%.

JPMorgan Chase went ex-dividend on its latest quarterly payout this past week. The institution is currently yielding 3.2%, and that's a welcome reminder that most of the bank stocks are yielding more than the money market funds and short-term CDs they sell. There's a lot more risk to owning the stock itself, of course, and in JPMorgan Chase's case the dividend isn't enough to offset the stock's nearly 8% decline over the past year.

8. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): $342.8 billion, down 9.1%.

A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary announced a long-term partnership with Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) to accelerate the development of a nasal swab test to detect lung cancer. The news sent Veracyte's stock sharply higher, but it failed to deliver much of a boost to the much larger Johnson & Johnson.

7. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE): $248.6 billion, up 16.9%.

Whether the term "big pharma" to describe the major pharmaceuticals companies is endearing or derisive, the only near-term certainty is that they keep getting bigger. A $74 billion acquisition was announced this past week, and that's leading analysts to wonder if other drug giants, such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, will have to go shopping to compete. The merger news also opened the door for some, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren to comment on rising drug prices, a point of interest now that Warren has put herself up for consideration in the next presidential election.