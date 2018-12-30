Stock Market Power Rankings: Dreaming of an Amazon Christmas

Each week, I'm ranking the biggest companies that trade on U.S. exchanges based on their size (market capitalization), momentum (total return over the past year), and recent news. Before we get to the rankings, a quick word on a major player.

Christmas has come and gone, and once again we saw Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) dominating the shopping channels. The leading online retailer issued a press release the day after Christmas, singing its own praises during the busy holiday season.

Amazon's post-Christmas press releases rarely offer quantifiable nuggets of growth. Investors will have to wait until late January to find out the actual percentage growth the dot-com darling mustered during the seasonally potent fourth quarter. However, Amazon did tell us it sold millions more Amazon devices than it did a year earlier.

It was also apparently a big season for the Alexa digital assistant platform. Amazon points out that Alexa delivered eight times as many reminders this holiday season as last year, a testament to both the growing audience of customers with Alexa-fueled devices and developers who are making the platform more sticky.

With that in mind, let's review this week's updated list of 50 top large-cap stocks, kicking things off with the top 10.

Bull and bear in marble squaring off against one another. More

Image source: Getty Images.

This week's top 10 stocks

10. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB): $382.8 billion market cap, down 25.1% over the past year.

There's a surprising bull for the out-of-favor social networking giant. Andrew Left at Citron Research is calling Facebook his S&P 500 stock of the year for 2019, high praise coming from someone who usually makes waves when he's bashing a company. Left argues that the scandal-riddled dot-com is still growing. His price target of $160 suggests 20% of upside for a stock that's shed a lot more than that over the past year.

9. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) (down from 8): $322 billion, down 10.2%.

JPMorgan Chase has had to make a lot of withdrawals this past week. It announced on Wednesday that it will pay $135 million to settle charges of improper handling of pre-released American depositary receipts (ADRs). Turns out the company was issuing shares before it had the foreign shares required to support the new ADRs. Later in the week, Bloomberg reported that Hong Kong regulators were fining JPMorgan Chase $1.6 million for failing to keep up with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws.

8. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): $341.3 billion, down 9.5%.

The pharmaceuticals and consumer-goods giant has fallen lately on claims that its baby powder contained unacceptable levels of asbestos, and at least one financial publication thinks the stock is due to bounce back. Barron's argued last weekend that the sell-off was overdone, even if the conclusion is that there are more deeply discounted healthcare stocks for investors to go after at this point. The stock declined slightly over the past week, so it seems the market disagrees about an overdone sell-off.

7. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (up from 9): $248.3 billion, up 18.1%.

Bucking the trend at Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer shares inched higher for the week. There continues to be a flight to quality when it comes to pharmaceutical giants, and Pfizer is one of the beneficiaries of that trend. There are a dozen stocks commanding greater market caps than Pfizer, but it continues to make the cut in the top 10 with its double-digit percentage return over the past year.