Stock Market Power Rankings: Facebook Cashes In

Each week, I'm ranking the biggest companies that trade on U.S. exchanges based on their size (market capitalization), momentum (total return over the past year), and recent news. Before we get to the rankings, a quick word on a major player.

It's not easy being Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) these days. The stock has shed more than a fifth of its value, and investors continue to be concerned about the social networking giant's ability to spruce up its reputation as data privacy fears intensify.

Thankfully for investors, there's more to Facebook than its namesake site. It owns several platforms that are holding up considerably better than its flagship platform, and Facebook may be ready to cash in on the success of its sister projects. The New York Times reports that that Facebook plans to mesh its WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger platforms together. The three services will continue to run on their own, but the messaging infrastructure will be unified as early as next year.

With that in mind, let's review this week's updated list of 50 top large-cap stocks, kicking things off with the top 10.

This week's top 10 stocks

10. Walmart (NYSE: WMT): $281.6 billion, down 9.1% over the past year.

The leading retail chain moved higher on the week after a couple of positive analyst moves. Capital One (NYSE: COF) also discussed its agreement to acquire the existing portfolio of Walmart's co-branded and private-label credit card receivables. Capital One is taking on roughly $9 billion in receivables in the process, building on long-term credit card agreement that the two companies entered into over the summer.

9. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (down from 7): $234.9 billion, up 9.2%.

The pharmaceuticals giant is sliding down a few notches this week, after an analyst downgraded the stock. Navin Jacob at UBS is lowering his rating on Pfizer from "buy" to "neutral," slashing his price target from $48.50 to $46. He thinks the stock's valuation is less compelling than it was in his previously bullish update.

8. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) (up from 9): $412.7 billion market cap, down 19.7%.

China's leading online marketplace was treated to dueling analyst notes. Baird lowered its estimates for Alibaba on Tuesday, pointing to the deceleration of online sales in China given its slowing economy. Rob Sanderson at MKM Partners followed with a rosier outlook later in the week, arguing that margin pressure will reverse this year. He continues to tag Alibaba as his top pick among the megacap stocks. Both analysts do have bullish ratings on the stock, but their price targets are $67 apart.

7. Facebook (up from 8): $428.2 billion market cap, down 20.5%.

The social-networking leader will get a good chance to move during the week ahead. It reports fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, and at least one Wall Street pro is looking forward to the fresh financials. Doug Anmuth at J.P. Morgan put out a positive note on Facebook ahead of its report, seeing continuing strength at Instagram and easier comparisons for Facebook itself when it comes to time spent on the platform when pitted against the prior year's shocking slowdown.

6. Visa (NYSE: V): $ 305.7 billion, up 10.7%.