Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Throws in the Mobile Towel

Each week, I'm ranking the biggest companies that trade on U.S. exchanges based on their size (market capitalization), momentum (total return over the past year), and recent news. Before we get to the rankings, a quick word on a major player.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a non-factor in mobile operating systems, but this past week it wrote its own mobile-OS obituary. The software behemoth is now recommending that anyone still running Windows 10's mobile platform -- once known as Windows Phone -- switch to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Android smartphones.

Microsoft will no longer support Windows 10 mobile with free security and other updates. Mr. Softy isn't going to bow out of mobile entirely, though. It will continue to support its own apps on iOS and Android. The problem is, running a platform is a numbers game, and Microsoft-flavored smartphones just never gained traction.

Microsoft is still getting the last laugh here, however. The company's other software and hardware businesses are thriving, and its market cap surpassed Apple's earlier this year.

With that in mind, let's review this week's updated list of 50 top large-cap stocks, kicking things off with the top 10.

This week's top 10 stocks

10. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) (new): $283.9 billion, down 6.3% over the past year.

The leading retail chain squeezes into the top 10 for the first time. The chain of discount department stores and warehouse clubs continues to resonate with consumers through low prices and high turnover of merchandise. Walmart made waves earlier in the week, when CNBC reported that it was abandoning plans to roll out its own streaming service, but a Variety article followed later in the week denying the report.

9. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) (up from 10): $407 billion market cap, down 14.8%.

China's leading online marketplace is showing signs of life after a rough second half of last year. Alibaba stock is up nearly 15% in 2019. The past week kicked off with HSBC analyst Binnie Wong boosting her price target from $177 to $190, but it ended on a cautious note. Bloomberg reported that Alibaba is paring back on expenses in response to the potentially slowing economy. It's reportedly holding off on hiring and travel spending.

8. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB): (up from 9): $431.2 billion market cap, down 16.6%.

The social-networking leader has paid the price for its data privacy scandals. Usage growth has stalled, and the stock continues to be the weakest performer over the past year among the FANG components. Now it may have a tangible price to pay.The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. regulators have met to discuss a record fine for Facebook for failing to protect the privacy of the personal data of its users. Facebook's cash-rich balance sheet will be able to easily hand down any financial penalty, but it will make it that much harder to restore its reputation.

7. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE): $245.8 billion, up 15%.

The pharmaceuticals giant kicked off the past trading week with encouraging news. It received FDA acceptance of its new drug application for tafamidis, a potential treatment for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. Tafamidis may treat a rare and under-diagnosed condition, and it remains the only option that's cleared a late-phase clinical trial for its efficacy, safety, and patient tolerability.