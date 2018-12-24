Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral

Each week, I'm ranking the biggest companies that trade on U.S. exchanges based on their size (market capitalization), momentum (total return over the past year), and recent news. Before we get to the rankings, a quick word on a major player.

This is YouTube's world when it comes to ad-supported streaming video, and some rivals of parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) think the online platform isn't always playing fair. The Verge reports that some Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) engineers believe Google's YouTube intentionally added code to the streaming site to break compatibility with Microsoft's Edge browser. A Mozilla program manager made similar claims about the speed on YouTube videos on Firefox and Edge after an update earlier this year.

Alphabet is defending its platform. It argues that YouTube doesn't add code designed to stymie compatibility and optimization in browsers outside its own Chrome. It fixes bugs as they come up, Alphabet says. One can also argue that YouTube has more to lose than gain if it's not easily accessible to the largest audience possible, though tech giants can be pretty ruthless sometimes.

With that in mind, let's review this week's updated list of 50 top large-cap stocks, kicking things off with the top 10.

A marble bull and bear facing off. More

The bear won this week. Image source: Getty Images.

This week's top 10 stocks

10. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB): $359.1 billion market cap, down 29.6% over the past year.

The leading social networking website operator may have to pay the price for being on the wrong side of recent data privacy concerns. Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine announced on Wednesday that he will suing Facebook for coming up short in protecting user data. The lawsuit claims that lax oversight and misleading privacy settings set the stage for a third-party app to be able to harvest personal information of millions of users and that the info was ultimately sold to a political consulting firm.

9. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) (down from 8): $313.1 billion, down 12.7%.

A lot of stocks are hitting new lows these days, and that was the case for JPMorgan Chase. The shares hit another 52-week low on Friday. There was an analyst downgrade earlier in the week, as Atlantic Equities lowered its rating on the banking giant from "overweight" to "neutral" but JPMorgan Chase continues to command the largest market cap among financial-services companies.

8. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (down from 7): $343.5 billion, down 9.2%.

There are some serious legal fisticuffs at Johnson & Johnson these days, but the pharmaceuticals and consumer non-durable-goods giant isn't afraid to put its money where its mouth is. Johnson & Johnson's board is authorizing $5 billion in share buybacks. The news comes amid the legal wrangling related to claims that its baby powder contained toxic levels of asbestos. Johnson & Johnson continues to stand by its talc, but it did also settle one case and lost an appeal to reverse a nearly $4.7 billion ovarian-cancer verdict.

7. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (up from 9): $242.4 billion, up 15.7%.

The pharmaceuticals giant has continued to post positive double-digit returns over the past year, keeping it on the top 10 despite commanding a lower market cap than several names that didn't make the cut. Drug stocks have generally fared well during market lulls as defensive plays.