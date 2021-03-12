Record highs, one year later: Morning Brief

Myles Udland
·Markets Reporter
·4 min read

Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, March 12, 2021

Stocks continue to lead the way out of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the world marked the one-year anniversary of the WHO declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Some will remember March 11, 2020 as the day the NBA paused its season, beginning a cascade of postponed or canceled sporting events that would last months.

Others will remember Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's positive COVID tests in Australia, news that made one of Hollywood's biggest stars the face of a previously amorphous threat.

The Dow also entered a bear market back on March 11, 2020, cementing what financial markets had been signaling for weeks — that the COVID-19 pandemic would deeply disrupt the world's economy.

Just a week later, however, we wrote at the Morning Brief that the market's decline had already priced in a full recession. A few days after that, on March 23, 2020, the market bottomed and began a rally that continues still.

It's fitting, then, that both the Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Tuesday.

Because over the last year, questions about a seeming "disconnect" between stocks and the economy, about valuations, about speculative activity in markets, and about fiscal support, among other concerns, have lingered in the background of this rally.

Take, for instance, Thursday morning's employment data which showed another 712,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week while some 20 million Americans were still receiving some sort of unemployment benefit as of last month. These are shocking numbers to see on a day stocks close at a record high.

But as it has for the better part of a year now, the market's message remains clear — investors believe better days are ahead for this cycle.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a new $1.9 trillion stimulus package which sends many Americans a third direct payment in the last 12 months. Combine unemployment and child tax credits with $1,400 stimulus checks and Biden's plan offers five figures worth of either payments or tax relief to millions of families.

For months now, investors have been betting that this stimulus package would be passed with the impacts making their way into the economy. Biden's signing, then, serves then to codify what investors have been anticipating.

But it also acts to remind both investors and the public of why this market rally has been and remains so persistent.

In the face of an unprecedented threat, central bankers, lawmakers, and two presidents have stepped up to act forcefully in support of this economic recovery.

On March 11, 2020, there were roughly 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

On March 11, 2021, about that many Americans were vaccinated against COVID-19 every minute.

And with a turnaround like that, it's little wonder markets held their nerve over the last year.

By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer price index, month-over-month, February (0.5% expected, 1.3% in January)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer price index excluding food and energy, month-over-month, February (0.2% expected, 1.2% in January)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer price index year-over-year, February (2.7% expected, 1.7% in January)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer price index excluding food and energy, year-over-year (2.6% expected, 2.0% in January)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, March preliminary (78.5 expected, 76.8 in February)

Earnings

  • No notable releases scheduled

Top News

Biden wants everyone vaccine-eligible by May 1 [AP]

European stocks weak on UK data and signs of US tech sell-off [Yahoo Finance UK]

Stimulus checks: $1,400 payments could come as early as this weekend [Yahoo Money]

Coupang debut: How South Korea's e-commerce giant traded on IPO day [Yahoo Finance]

Southeast Asia's Grab in talks for U.S. listing via $40 billion SPAC deal [Reuters]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Christie's first NFT art auction skyrockets to a record $69 million

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on COVID-19 reopening: 'We are not Florida'

Why it would be ‘surprising’ for Facebook to get antitrust suits dismissed

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks weak on UK data and signs of US tech sell-off

    Official data in the UK showed a sharp fall in UK GDP in January and the biggest monthly decline on record for trade with the EU.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher after record-setting rally

    Stock futures opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors paused following a record-setting gain for the S&P 500 and Dow.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Rising Treasury Yields Slam Tech Stocks After Microsoft, Google Flash Buy Signals; Vaccine Maker Spikes

    The market rally broadened Thursday as Microsoft and Google flashed buy signals. But rising Treasury yields hit tech stocks Friday.

  • Bitcoin nears record highs in yet another surge

    Cryptocurrency was up 3.8% trading at $56,802 on Friday morning.

  • Jobless claims: Another 712,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday.

  • U.S. Imposes New 5G License Limits on Some Huawei Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has informed some suppliers to China’s Huawei Technologies Co. of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move.The 5G ban is effective as of this week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified to discuss nonpublic communications.The rules create a more explicit prohibition on the export of components like semiconductors, antennas and batteries for Huawei 5G devices, making the ban more uniform among licensees. Some companies had previously received licenses that allowed them to keep shipping components to Huawei that the Chinese company may have then used in 5G equipment, while other companies were already subject to tighter restrictions.Companies had complained about confusing rules after former President Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the Entity List, requiring that U.S. firms obtain government licenses if they want to sell American tech and intellectual property to the Chinese telecommunications-equipment giant. U.S. officials had deemed the company a national-security threat.The move is also a sign that the Biden administration plans to move forward on the tighter export controls implemented under Trump and more broadly indicates officials are following through on pledges to be tough on China. In an interview with MSNBC this month, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo promised to use the Entity List “to its full effect.”“From one perspective, it’s cleanup and correcting mistakes from the previous administration,” said William Reinsch, who served as undersecretary of commerce for export administration in the Clinton administration and is now senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There’s bipartisan support for a tough line on technology transfer to China, and this reflects that.”Chinese-listed telecom equipment stocks such as Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co. and Shennan Circuits Co. fell more than 1%, while rival ZTE Corp. was largely unchanged in Hong Kong and down about 1.8% in Shenzhen.Protecting InterestsThe U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees the Entity List, said in an emailed statement that it can’t comment on “specific export licensing questions.” The bureau said it “works with its interagency partners to apply consistently the licensing policies set forth in the Export Administration Regulations to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.”The Trump administration used export controls, prohibitions and executive orders to block companies including Huawei, chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd. from American goods and consumers. Now, it’s up to Biden whether to maintain, remove or deepen those measures.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week. It would represent the highest-level in-person exchange between the two sides since President Joe Biden took office in January. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Feb. 10.Trump slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of imports from China, sparking a trade war that hurt U.S. manufacturing and agriculture even as it protected some slices of industry like steelmakers.While Biden criticized Trump’s strategy and promised to work with global allies to confront China on issues including intellectual property theft, he’s also indicated that he won’t immediately remove the tariffs, taking time to review U.S. policy.In late February the Biden administration also signaled that it intends to go ahead with a Trump administration-proposed rule to secure the information-technology supply chain, a move that gives the Commerce Department broad authority to prohibit transactions involving “foreign adversaries.”The interim rule, which will allow Commerce to monitor transactions of governments including China’s, was first proposed by the previous administration in January -- days before Biden’s inauguration -- and follows an executive order Trump signed in 2019. The department said it would accept public comments on the plan through March 22, the same day it becomes effective.(Updates with muted share reaction from the seventh paragraph. A previous version corrected the name of the Bureau of Industry and Security in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Booming IPO Market Shows No Signs of Slowing. What Investors Need to Know.

    Newly public stocks are having impressive debuts. Over the past 12 months, the shares of 56 tech IPOs jumped an average of 62% on their first day of trading.

  • Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

    Income investors want consistency -- a stock that is going to deliver increasing dividends year-in and year-out. The best of these of are known as Dividend Aristocrats, S&P 500 companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least 25 years in a row. One of them is Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA), the holding company of Republic Bank, a regional bank based in Louisville, Ky. It has about 42 banking centers throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Florida -- along with free access at over 90,000 ATMs.

  • Veterans Group Scorches Tucker Carlson And His ‘Pathetic Prep School Ass’ With New Ad

    Progressive PAC VoteVets used the #TraitorCarlson hashtag to slam the Fox News personality's attacks on the military.

  • 4 Dow Stocks With 24% to 31% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Over the past month, we've witnessed an extremely rare divergence between the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). Whereas the Nasdaq Composite has dipped into official correction territory (down 10.5%, as of March 8), the Dow Jones pressed to a new intraday all-time high on Tuesday, March 9. What might come as even more of a surprise to investors is that, despite hitting an all-time high earlier this week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is still home to a number of perceived bargains.

  • The Tax Hikes Tucked Into Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Apple Stock Trades Higher Alongside Dow Jones: Technical Levels To Watch

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock was trading in sync with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday. Overall, the tech stock has been trending upwards in a large channel. The price looks to be near the bottom of the channel following a large sell-off. Apple Technical Levels To Watch: The daily chart above shows the stock has been uptrending overall and has started to trade in a channel that is trending upward. The most recent high, near $145, is connected to a previous high near $137. Connecting the low on the chart will also give a technical trader a potential base the stock may bounce near. Bulls will remain happy as long as the stock can continue in this uptrend. If the stock were to break above resistance and consolidate, it may be able to make a further upward move. Bears would like to see the stock fall through the potential line of support made by connecting the lows. If the trendline from connecting the lows breaks, a further selloff is possible. A period of consolidation may be necessary after breaking the lows before a further selloff. As of Thursday’s trading session, the top of the channel is at a level near $148. The bottom of the channel is near $116. It is important for technical traders to have caution and to note that these levels are not an exact science and they may need some wiggle room or potentially may not act according to technical analysis. Apple is trading with a market cap of $1.99 trillion. Courtesy photo. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAveo Pharmaceuticals Stock Volatile After FDA Approval: Technical Levels To WatchNano Dimension Trades Higher After Q4 Print: Technical Levels To Watch© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Nasdaq's Back, and These 3 Stocks Are Flying High Again

    The stock market has been going through a lot of volatility lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has found itself on the short end of the stick. A lot of well-known growth stocks have taken a lot of punishment in recent weeks, as investors suffered a crisis of confidence in the prospects for many promising companies. In particular, shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are outpacing the Nasdaq's gains and aiming to bounce back fully from their setbacks in late February and earlier this month.

  • GameStop ends up 7.3% after wild swings, other 'meme stocks' soar

    GameStop ended 7.3% higher on Wednesday after wild gyrations in the resurgent rally that has vaulted shares of the video game retailer and other so-called meme stocks closer to the peaks of late January. Shares of GameStop closed at $265 following turbulent trading that saw them rise by as much as 41% to a peak of $348.50, a move some analysts said was accelerated by bearish investors unwinding bets against the stock. At their session high, GameStop shares were up 800% from last month's low but still 28% below their late January peak.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now

    The past year has been both the best of times and the worst of times for Disney (NYSE: DIS). The company has struggled with the on and off closures of its theme parks and resorts, and its movie business has essentially stalled. At the same time, however, its flagship streaming service Disney+ has been a strong performer, countering some of the weakness from the company's other business segments.

  • Time to Buy Nike (NKE) Stock Before Earnings?

    Nike is set to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 18, which makes it a solid time to dive into the sports apparel firm...

  • Block aid: Chiefs release starting OTs, save $18M

    Starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz were released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The move will save the Chiefs more than $18 million against the 2021 salary cap, including the $12 million recaptured by releasing Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in 2013. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement.

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy After Latest Round Of Rescue Funds?

    American Airlines looks to rebound from the coronavirus crisis as more people get vaccinated while a new round of stimulus spending goes out. Is the stock a good buy?

  • Burberry shares soar as British luxury group upgrades outlook after strong rebound in sales

    Demand from Chinese consumers, who have been spending at home, has boosted sales of luxury companies

  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 105.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2020. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?