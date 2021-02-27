How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your Investments

Bet_Noire / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whenever there is a changeover in the White House, particularly when there is a change in party, certain stocks tend to move more than others. In some cases, these moves might be related to the economic policies of the incoming administration. However, other moves might be tied to the time of year, to the prevailing sentiment in the stock market or to other factors that have nothing to do with politics.

Read: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

To determine which stocks have made the biggest moves up and down since the Biden administration took power, GOBankingRates looked at closing prices for all the stocks in the S&P 500 index on Jan. 19 — the last full day the Trump administration was in office — and compared them with stock prices as of Feb. 11. The top 10 biggest movers, both higher and lower, were recorded. Price changes in the three major stock market indices were analyzed as well.

The Biden administration has only been in office for less than one month as of this writing, so this list is likely to change as the new president’s policies begin to bear fruit in the economy, but it’s a look at where you could be making and losing money. However, for the time being, these are the biggest stock winners and losers thus far under the new occupants in the White House.

Last updated: Feb. 22, 2021

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street.

Top 3 Overall Indices

The three major market indices are the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index. Each index represents a different area of the market, although there is some overlap among the indices. Here’s a look at how the market in general, as defined by these three indices, has performed under the Biden administration.

See: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

A screen shows the Dow Jones industrial average on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 15 January 2020.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $30,930.52

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $31,430.70

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $500.18

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 1.62%

Find Out: What Will the Housing Market Look Like Now That Biden’s President?

Story continues

S&P 500 Index, stocks

S&P 500 Index

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $3,798.91

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $3,916.38

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $117.47

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 3.09%

More: Top Stocks To Consider as Biden Takes Over

Financial data analysis graph showing global market trends.

Nasdaq Composite

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $13,197.18

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $14,025.77

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $828.59

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 6.28%

Read: The Most Undervalued Stocks So Far in 2021

Twitter app on smartphone

Top 10 Best Performing Stocks Under Biden So Far

The best performing stocks under the Biden administration thus far represent a mixed bag, although the list is dominated by communications companies. Overall, the top 10 performers have done quite well in a very short period of time, with all of them posting double-digit percentage increases. The top name on the list, Twitter, has already popped nearly 50% in less than one month, representing about five years’ worth of average stock market gains in a scant 23 days.

See: 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 7: The Twitter logo is shown in front of the NYSE on November 7, 2013 in New York.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $45.93

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $67.77

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $21.84

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 47.55%

Find Out: 11 Stocks To Avoid Right Now

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12, 2019: VIACOMCBS brand logo sign at headquarters building entrance at Times Square.

ViacomCBS Inc. Cl. B (VIAC)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $43.75

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $56.57

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $12.82

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 29.30%

More: What $1,000 Invested in Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Travelling to Dubai see modern and new contractions BURJ KHALIFA & DUBAI MALL, Ajman seaside very beautiful Mosque dated 27/02/2017.

Discovery Communications A (DISCA)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $36.15

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $45.07

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $8.92

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 24.67%

Read: 10 Affordable Stocks You Can Buy on a Budget

Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour (UAA)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $18.13

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $22.45

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $4.32

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 23.83%

See: 20 Beaten-Down Stocks Likely To Bounce Back After COVID-19

NEW YORK - APRIL 26, 2018: Fox News Channel at the News Corporation headquarters building in New York City. News Corporation is an American diversified multinational mass media corporation

News Corporation Cl. B (NWS)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $18.33

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $22.61

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $4.28

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 23.35%

Find Out: The Top 10 Stocks for 2021

Sign for the Hanes Brands store at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $15.42

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $18.73

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $3.31

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 21.47%

More: 10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2021

H&R Block tax service

H&R Block (HRB)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $16.41

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $19.71

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $3.30

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 20.11%

Read: Almost Every State Is In Debt Thanks to COVID-19 — What Now?

A new house being built in the suburbs of Las Vegas.

Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $78.24

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $93.67

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $15.43

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 19.72%

See: Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like at the End of 2021

MGM Grand hotel in Vegas

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $30.53

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $36.47

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $5.94

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 19.46%

Find Out: Understanding US Productivity and All the Ways It Affects You

certified ethical hacker

CDW Corporation (CDW)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $132.97

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $157.34

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $24.37

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 18.33%

More: What Is the GDP – and What Does It Have to Do With You?

March 8, 2020 Sunnyvale / CA / USA - DuPont Silicon Valley Technology & Innovation Center offices; DuPont de Nemours, Inc is an American company operating in the chemicals industry;.

Top 10 Worst Performing Stocks Under Biden So Far

The worst performing stocks thus far under the Biden administration are primarily concentrated in the pharmaceutical, chemical and energy industries. Losses haven’t been as great as the gains in the top 10 stocks, with the average drop running a bit over 11%. Whether these stocks represent a temporary buying opportunity or if they will continue to lag throughout the Biden administration is a decision that investors will have to make.

Read: 25 Experts’ Predictions on When We Will Bounce Back From COVID-19

Dow-DuPont

Du Pont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $84.46

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $70.32

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$14.14

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -16.74%

See: 15 Best Tax Tips for Investors

electric car battery

Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $185.25

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $156.05

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$29.20

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -15.76%

Find Out: Your Guide To Maximizing Income and Minimizing Taxes in Retirement

offshore oil drilling rig

Technipfmc PLC (FTI)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $11.72

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $10.36

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$1.36

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -11.60%

More: 20 Smart Things to Do With Your Tax Refund

natural gas plant

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $285.66

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $253.58

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$32.08

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -11.23%

Read: 4 Investing Lessons the Pandemic Has Taught Us

Qualcomm tech stock

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $163.77

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $145.50

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$18.27

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -11.16%

See: How To Invest Your Money in 2021

Progressive auto insurance job growth

Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $96.19

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $85.53

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$10.66

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -11.08%

Find Out: 13 Investing Rules You Should Break During the Pandemic

new normal after covid19 epidemic smart asian female wear protection mask hand use smartphone communication in department store new lifestyle abstract blur background.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $142.98

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $128.43

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$14.55

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -10.18%

More: Ways Investing Will Change in the Next 25 Years

Pills in a Pharmaceutical Industry.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $66.74

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $60.00

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$6.74

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -10.10%

Read: COVID-19 Totally Changed How We Spend Our Money

Merck-and-Co-Inc

Merck & Company (MRK)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $83.19

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $74.89

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$8.30

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -9.98%

See: 10 Tax Loopholes That Could Save You Thousands

Electronic technician holding tweezers and assemblin a circuit board.

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

Jan. 19 Closing Price: $185.67

Feb. 11 Closing Price: $168.17

$ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$17.50

% Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -9.43%

More From GOBankingRates

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: To find out how the stock market is responding to the new Biden administration, GOBankingRates first looked at the three major stock market indices: the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite. For these three indices GOBankingRates looked at (1) closing price on Jan. 19, 2021 (the last FULL day of the Trump administration); (2) closing price on Feb. 10, 2021; (3) the total gain or loss in share price; and (4) the percent change in share price between those two dates, all sourced from Yahoo Finance. GOBankingRates then did the same data collecting for all components of the S&P 500 index, sourced from Barchart on Feb. 11, 2021, to find the (5) top 10 best performing stocks under the new Biden administration in terms of percent change and (6) top 10 worst performing stocks under the new Biden administration in terms of percent change. All sourcing for factors (5) and (6) were pulled from Google Finance. If two class of the same stock were included on either top 10 list, ONLY the class stock with the worst or best performance, respective of category, since Biden was inaugurated was included. All data is up to date as of market close on Feb. 11, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your Investments