Stock Market Sees Significant Growth, While Bitcoin Keeps Stability Over Past 7 Days

Monday, Feb. 4 — crypto markets have continued trading sideways over the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin (BTC) has been reasonably stable over the past 7 days, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Market visualization from Coin360 More

The major cryptocurrency Bitcoin is up around 0.2 percent over the past 24 hours, and is trading at $3,470 as of press time. However, following some slight losses on the week, Bitcoin is holding its weekly momentum, reporting 0.26 growth over the past 7 days at press time. With that, Bitcoin is down significantly over the past 30 days, down 8.6 percent from around $3,799 on Jan. 4.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap More

Ripple (XRP), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is up about 0.76 percent over the day, and is trading at $0.303 as of press time. The digital coin is up 3.89 percent over the past 7 days.

Ripple 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap More

The third top crypto, Ethereum (ETH), is seeing slight growth of around 0.86 percent at press time, up by 2.86 on the week, trading at $108.29 at press time.