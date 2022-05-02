Stock market ‘valuation crush’ lowers US growth expectations: Strategist

Ihsaan Fanusie
·2 min read

The stock market's ugly finish to April extended into the first trading session of May as the market recorded one of the worst four-month stretches to begin a year in recent memory.

The S&P 500 is down 13% from January, representing the largest four month decline in the index to start the year since 1939, when the U.S. was in the late stages of of the Great Depression. In April, the index fell by 8.8%, the worst single-month loss since March of 2020.

Equities have taken a hit the past few months as a result of declining valuations across several sectors, Citi Global Wealth Investments Chief Investment Strategist Steven Wieting told Yahoo Finance Live in a recent interview.

“Specific equities [have] posted earnings growing less than everyone [might have] hoped and what we've gotten used to,” Wieting said.

Some of those equities include Amazon (AMZN), which endured an ugly 14% drop Friday after a disappointing 2022 Q1 earnings report; Apple (AAPL), which closed last week down over 20% over the past 30 days and fell further after the corporation was hit with an antitrust lawsuit from the EU; and of course Netflix (NFLX), which has been suffering for months now from low subscriber growth.

Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

“It's really the valuation crush that we've had with double-digit losses in the bond market on the year-to-date and the Federal Reserve beginning a tightening cycle into a supply shock,” Wieting said. “So we've taken our US growth forecast for this year from 3.5% down to 1.9%. We think that growth next year will be slow as well.”

High-growth stocks have endured the worst of the market woes, as tech companies have continuously struggled with a chip shortage amid rising inflation and higher commodity prices. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has posted losses of almost 22% in 2022.

As the Fed prepares its second rate hike of 2022 to combat high prices, some analysts have predicted that inflation has already peaked and will fall in the coming months.

“I think inflation has likely peaked with an 8.5% CPI reading,” Weitling said. “I think we'll see a slightly lower reading in April already.” Declining inflation may not in fact be sufficient to prevent economic stagnation, he added.

“Again, the speed at which we see inflation drop is actually not under the Federal Reserve's control,” he said. “And we see a lot of, again, downward inertia. We have to remember that inflation is a lagging indicator.”

Ihsaan Fanusie is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @IFanusie.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Student loan forgiveness is 'good policy' and 'also good politics,' Rep. Pressley says

    Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) says the president's change of heart on canceling student loan debt is a good move.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech shares rebound as traders look ahead to Fed, earnings

    Stocks headed for losses in the first session of May following one of the worst monthly performances for the S&P 500 since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

  • How one Utah resident skipped college, took on a high-stakes student loan, and succeeded

    When John Isom turned down an offer to go to the University of Utah to study computer science through an online program, he was well aware of the costs and benefits of forgoing a traditional route.

  • Lobster prices inflate as summer quickly approaches

    Summer is approaching and the lobster industry has seen an increase in prices due to inflation. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal explains.

  • Stock Market Rebound Not Far Off as ‘Fears Overblown,’ JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The negativity in the U.S. stock market has become so overwhelming that a rebound may not be far off, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s strategists say.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Ukraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsIn a note to clie

  • How the subscription economy has impacted the auto industry

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the ways in which automakers are incorporating subscription packages to their cars, including customers paying additional fees for bonus features in vehicles.

  • Wall Street Is So Terrified, Stocks Might Be Ready to Rise

    Fed rate decision, April jobs report on tap, highlights from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, Pelosi pledges U.S. support for Ukraine, and other news to start your day.

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Market volatility shows ‘buyers do see some value in there’: Analyst

    Baird Investment Strategy Analyst Ross Mayfield and Garrett Boorojian, WaveCapital Partners Managing Partner and Chief Development Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets closing in the green, volatility, the Fed's interest rate hikes, wage growth, inflation, and recession indicators such as unemployment.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3

  • Stocks stage a dramatic comeback Monday to end higher

    Stocks rallied late Monday to end higher, dulling some of the pain of a brutal April selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 86 points, or 0.3%, to end near 33,063, after tumbling to 32,449.87 at the session's low. The S&P 500 index advanced 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 1.6%. The rally came despite the continued climb of the 10-year Treasury yield to 2.995% on Monday, the highest since November 30, 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Rates volatility has been

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 10 Things in Tech: Leaked Twitter audio

    Today we're taking you inside Twitter's all-hands meeting, and sharing the best tech gifts for mom (yes, Mother's Day is less than a week away).

  • Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

    Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

  • The Fed wants to cool the U.S. housing market. Here's what that feels like

    In mid-April, months into an increasingly frustrating house hunt, Harsh Grewal and his wife settled on a place in a San Francisco suburb and were prepping a bid, above the listed price so they'd have a chance of besting other offers in one of the nation's hottest housing markets. That's exactly what Federal Reserve policymakers hope to see more of as they raise interest rates to bring down 40-year high inflation. One leg of their effort is taking the heat out of the housing market, where low borrowing costs introduced to cushion the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel a 35% rise in home prices over the past two years.

  • Here’s what to watch for this week in Depp-Heard trial

    Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to capture Hollywood’s attention as the divorced couple heads into the fourth week of a defamation trial in Fairfax, Va. While the trial revolves around Heard’s 2018 op-ed about speaking up against sexual violence, with Depp claiming it harmed his reputation despite not being named, it has unfolded…

  • S&P 500 Continues to Threaten a Major Support Level

    The S&P 500 went back and forth during the trading session on Monday as we continue to threaten a major support level. At this point, if we break down below the 4100 level, it is very likely we will see more downward momentum.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Ukraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man