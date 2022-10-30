Fed, jobs data to set groundwork for rest of 2022: What to know this week

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·9 min read

The Federal Reserve’s next policy move and a rush of employment data will headline a busy start to November on Wall Street this week.

Markets face another sizable increase to the U.S. central bank’s benchmark interest rate, with officials expected to deliver a fourth-straight 75-basis-point hike after their two-day meeting concludes Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Investors will also tune in to remarks from Chair Jerome Powell following the decision, along with economic projections from Fed officials and the latest dot plot showing each member’s forecast for the U.S. short-term interest rate.

The Labor Department’s October jobs report due out at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday morning will also be closely watched. Economists expect 190,000 jobs were added or created last month, according to consensus estimates from Bloomberg.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell looks at his phone during a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee at the International Monetary Fund World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell looks at his phone during a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee at the International Monetary Fund World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Both events are likely to determine the market’s course for the rest of the year. On Friday, the major averages leaped toward big weekly gains. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite were up 3.9%, 5.7%, and 2.2%, respectively, over the last five trading days.

Equity markets have made a notable recovery in October after September’s historic sell-off, with especially strong wins for the Dow. The index is up 14.4% month-to-date as of Friday’s close – making October its 10th best month on record since 1915, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group. If the Dow closes just 2 basis points higher on Monday, this October will beat January 1976 as the best month since the 1930s.

Strategists expect that momentum to continue this week if the Fed's messaging and weakening economic readings stoke hopes of sooner-than-expected policy pivot.

“It feels like we are nearing the peak in inflation and, as such, getting closer to that elusive terminal rate, the achievement of which could bring some stability to markets and allow the Fed to pause to assess the impact of its rapid rate hikes on inflation and the economy,” TwentyFour Asset Management Head of U.S. Credit David Norris said in a note, though adding: “Ultimately, we feel the Fed will likely begin to reduce the size of increases and then pause to assess their cumulative effect, but we expect the narrative will remain ‘higher for longer’ rather than entertaining any kind of ‘pivot’ language.”

Investors entertained this line of thinking earlier in July and August, but optimism around a pivot proved premature after officials repeatedly asserted they would continue an aggressive course of policy tightening until price stability is restored — spurring a deep slump in September.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, however, point out that several FOMC participants have recently suggested slowing the pace of monetary tightening as conditions have become more restrictive. The bank pointed to a Yahoo Finance Live interview with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.

“There’s a big difference between what rate you get to and then holding it,” Daly said. “Holding the economy in a restrictive stance of policy also continues to bridle it, so we’ll end at a rate that we think is appropriate and in terms of where to stop and look around.”

Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, meets with young staffers at her office in San Francisco. (Photo by Nick Otto for the Washington Post)
Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, meets with young staffers at her office in San Francisco. (Photo by Nick Otto for the Washington Post)

Increasing weakness in some economic data points have likely inspired the changes in tone among the Fed’s more dovish members. Earlier this month, the Conference Board warned that weakness will intensify and spread more broadly throughout the U.S. economy in coming months. Even as the government’s advance estimate of third-quarter GDP showed the economy grew during the period after back-to-back quarterly contractions, experts were quick to dismiss any excitement over the measure.

“While it’s good to see GDP grow slightly more than expected and expand for the first time in 2022, the report does little to squash any longer-term stagflation or recession fears,” Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Office said in emailed commentary. “Investors may have a “glass half full” mindset when it comes to mixed earnings and a likely bear market rally, but the Fed decision and jobs report next week may provide more clarity on what type of situation we’re truly in.”

October’s jobs report is expected to show monthly payrolls fell below 200,000, a big drop-off from an average of 400,000 across much of the pandemic recovery but on par with the pre-pandemic monthly average of below 200,000. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, set for release Tuesday, is also forecast to show a sixth month of decreases in job openings, signaling more loosening in the labor market after the reading showed the job openings fell by the most in nearly 2.5 years in August.

Earnings season is also ongoing. Over 100 companies are expected to report third-quarter results. Companies’ financials have so far been a mixed bag, with disappointing figures and guidance from some market heavyweights while other names came in better than feared.

According to analysts at Bank of America, earnings overall continue to “defy recessionary calls,” with 34% of S&P 500 companies netting flat earnings per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis. BofA also pointed out that half-year EBITDAs were up 16% for the second quarter reporting season versus the first quarter and are beginning to come through roughly flat in the third versus the second quarter.

“This is an upside surprise, given the consensus expectations of earnings showing weakness as early as this current reporting season,” analysts said, also emphasizing that we are still early in the reporting season.

Bellwether reporters this week include Pfizer (PFE), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Uber Technologies (UBER), QUALCOMM (QCOM), Yum! Brands (YUM), PayPal (PYPL), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BKR.B), and many others.

Economic Calendar

Monday: MNI Chicago PMI, October (47.0 expected, 45.7 during prior month); Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity, October (-18.5 expected, -17.2 during prior month)

Tuesday: S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI, October final (49.9 expected, 49.9 during prior month); JOLTS Job Openings, September (9.625 million expected, 10.053 million during prior month); Construction Spending, month-over-month, September (-0.5% expected, -0.7% during prior month); ISM Manufacturing, October (50.0 expected, 50.9 during prior month); ISM Prices Paid, October (53.0 expected, 51.7 prior month); ISM New Orders, October (47.1 during prior month); ISM Employment, October (48.7 during prior month); WARDS Total Vehicle Sales, October (14.30 million expected, 13.49 million prior month)

Wednesday: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended Oct. 28 (-1.7% during prior week); ADP Employment Change, October (180,000 expected, 208,000 during prior month); FOMC Rate Decision (Lower Bound), Nov. 2 (3.75% expected, 3.00% prior); FOMC Rate Decision (Upper Bound), Nov. 2 (4.00% expected, 3.25% prior); Interest on Reserve Balances Rate, Nov. 2 (3.90% expected, 3.15% prior)

Thursday: Challenger Job Cuts, year-over-year, October (67.6% during prior month); Trade Balance, September (-$72.0 billion expected, -$67.4 billion during prior month); Nonfarm Productivity, Q3 preliminary (0.5% expected, -4.1% during prior quarter); Unit Labor Costs, Q3 preliminary (0.5% expected, -4.1% during prior quarter); Initial Jobless Claims, week ended Oct. 29 (220,000 expected, 217,000 during prior week); Continuing Claims, week ended Oct. 22 (1.450 million expected, 1.438 million during prior week); S&P Global U.S. Services PMI, October final (46.6 expected, 46.6 during prior month); S&P Global U.S. Composite PMI, October final (47.3 expected, 47.3 during prior month); Factory Orders, September (0.3% expected, 0.0% during prior month); Factory Orders Excluding Transportation, September (0.2% during prior month); Durable Goods Orders, September final (0.4% expected, 0.4% during prior month); Durables Excluding Transportation, September final (-0.5% during prior month); Non-defense Capital Goods Orders Excluding aircraft, September final (-0.7% during prior month); Non-defense Capital Goods Shipments Excluding Aircraft, September final (-0.5% during prior month); ISM Services Index, October (55.1 expected, 56.7 during prior month)

Friday: Two-Month Payroll Net Revision, October (11,000 prior); Change in Nonfarm Payrolls, October (190,000 expected, 263,000 during prior month); Change in Private Payrolls, October (195,000 expected, 288,000 during prior month); Change in Manufacturing Payrolls, October (15,000 expected, 22,000 during prior month); Unemployment Rate, October (3.6% expected, 3.5% during prior month); Average Hourly Earnings, month-over-month, October (0.3% expected, 0.3% during prior month); Average Hourly Earnings, year-over-year, October (4.7% expected, 5.0% prior month); Average Weekly Hours All Employees, October (34.5 expected, 34.5 during prior month); Labor Force Participation Rate, October (62.4% expected, 62.3% during prior month); Underemployment Rate, October (6.7% prior month)

Earnings Calendar

Monday: Aflac (AFL), Williams Companies (WMB), ON Semiconductor (ON), Loews Corporation (L), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), PriceSmart (PMT)

Tuesday: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), BP (BP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Sony Group (SONY), Mondelez International (MDLZ), Airbnb (ABNB), Eaton Corporation (ETN), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), McKesson (MCK), Uber Technologies (UBER), Thomson Reuters (TRI), Devon Energy (DVN), Phillips 66 (PSX), American International Group (AIG), Sysco (SYY), KKR & Co. (KKR), Prudential Financial (PRU), Sirius XM (SIRI), ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), Clorox Company (CLX), Match Group (MTCH), H&R Block (HRB), Western Union Company (WU), SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Wednesday: QUALCOMM (QCOM), CVS Health (CVS), Estee Lauder Companies (EL), Booking (BKNG), Humana (HUM), MetLife (MET), Fortinet (FTNT), Ferrari (RACE), Allstate (ALL), Yum! Brands (YUM), Apollo Global Management (APO), eBay (EBAY), Marathon Oil (MRO), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Paramount Global (PARA), MGM Resorts (MGM), Etsy (ETSY), Robinhood (HOOD), Zillow (ZG)

Thursday: Toyota Motor (TM), ConocoPhillips (COP), PayPal (PYPL), Amgen (AMGN), Starbucks (SBUX), Cigna (CI), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), Moderna (MRNA), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Marriott International (MAR), Monster Beverage (MNST), Block (SQ), Kellogg (K), Coinbase (COIN), Live Nation (LYV), DoorDash (DASH), Hyatt Hotels (H)

Friday: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BKR.B), Duke Energy (DUK), Dominion Energy (D), Hershey (HSY), Honda Motor (HMC), Cardinal Health (CAH), Royal Caribbean (RCL), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Nomura (NMR)

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Investors Are Abandoning ETFs for Direct Indexing. Should You?

    ETFs made their debut in the '90s as a popular security that allowed investors to have an alternative to traditional stock purchases and mutual funds. Through ETFs, investors could obtain a passively managed portfolio with no minimum investment and various … Continue reading → The post So Long, ETFs: Direct Indexing Is All the Rage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why This One Decision Could Cost You 50% of Your Retirement

    You may be thinking that prenuptial (or postnuptial) agreements are just for the fabulously wealthy folks whose divorces splash across the tabloids. What are the financial implications of divorce? If you've got joint bank accounts or own property with a spouse, divorce will involve disentangling everything formerly connected.

  • Where U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ties to the U.S. originate

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins the Live show to outline recently elected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's familial and professional ties to the United States, and some of his qualifications for tackling the U.K.'s current economic crisis.

  • How Did SMART Global Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGH) 18% ROE Fare Against The Industry?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Crypto Lobbyist Group Blockchain Association Asks Court for Permission to Support Ripple Against SEC Case

    The Blockchain Association, a crypto lobbying organization based in Washington, D.C., filed for permission to support Ripple as a friend of the court in its ongoing defense against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) late Friday. The SEC sued Ripple at the end of 2020 on allegations that it sold XRP as an unregistered security. The case has gone through a number of procedural motions since, and the parties recently filed their motions for summary judgement.

  • DaVita lowers forecast after lower treatment volume, labor challenges

    DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) on Friday lowered earnings estimates for the remainder of this year and into 2023, citing a lower volume of treatments and labor pressures that contributed to a decline in its third-quarter profit margin. Joel Ackerman, DaVita’s chief financial officer, said during the earnings call that dialysis treatments are down 0.4% compared to the second quarter due primarily to continuing complications from Covid-19 that the company had anticipated would die down by the third quarter.

  • 5 Genius Ways to Pay for Assisted Living

    As people age, it can be more challenging to live by yourself and handle your basic needs. Assisted living facilities and care workers provide additional help for seniors to live independently in a safe environment. Paying for assisted living can … Continue reading → The post Is Assisted Living Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rocky Treasury-Market Trading Rattles Wall Street

    The ranks of traders ready to buy and sell Treasurys are shrinking. Individual trades are moving prices more.

  • Saudi Net Reserves Surge Near $449 Billion, Highest Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets rose to 1.69 trillion riyals ($448.8 billion) in September, the most in nearly two years, as high crude prices boosted the coffers of the world’s largest oil exporter.Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskBad S&P 500 Ear

  • This Bond Can Help Your Money Fight Against Inflation

    Amid market turmoil, every investor is looking for ways to protect his or her portfolio. According to research from AllianceBernstein, investment-grade corporate bonds have promising yields and spreads to provide this protection. Unlike stock investments which are temperamental and leave … Continue reading → The post Investment-Grade Corporate Bonds Can Help You Fight Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Largest Gas Station Chains in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 largest gas station chains in the US. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest gas station chains in the US. Gas stations in the United States are a major industry in and of themselves, and integral to […]

  • More Investors Looking at HSA's as the New 401k -- Here's Why

    U.S. companies have come to embrace health savings as a benefit for employees in recent years. "The reason HSAs are so popular and powerful is that they have a triple tax benefit; you get a tax deduction for putting money in, it grows tax-free and comes out tax-free if used for medical expenses," said Childfree Wealth founder Jay Zigmont. The primary challenge is that you must be in a high-deductible healthcare plan (HDHP) to qualify for an HSA.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Says 218 Grain Vessels Now Stuck in Place

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskBad S&P 500 Earnings Are Playing Right Into the Fed’s HandsRussia, without offering evidence, said one of the drones launched on Saturday may have come from a grain ship that was part of the Black Sea initiative. It

  • How Biden’s Victory With Railroad Unions Could Be Derailed

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA tentative agreement brokered by President Joe Biden between railroad unions and freight train companies is at risk of going off the rails—once again raising the prospect of a potential national railway strike that the president has warned could further disrupt the nation’s economy.On Wednesday, a commanding majority of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down the tentative agreement that unions and railroad management had reach

  • Where Are Markets Headed? Six Pros Take Their Best Guess

    Heavyweights in the world of finance, from Jeremy Grantham to Lloyd Blankfein, describe their view of the future amid lots of uncertainty. They agree the wild ride isn’t over yet.

  • Can You Believe It? Bitcoin Looks Stable – Green, Even – as Big Tech Stocks Fall Apart

    While a repeat of the super-rally seen in the second half of 2021 might not be likely, that era did come to mind last week as bitcoin showed strength. Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

    Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...

  • These Are The States That Charge Inheritance Taxes

    Estate taxes can take a bite out of your inheritance income. While many beneficiaries can avoid the brunt of inheritance taxes, they will have to pay income tax on estate distributions. Let's break down when and how much beneficiaries have … Continue reading → The post Do Beneficiaries Pay Taxes on Estate Distributions? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Key Inflation Measure Accelerates Ahead of Next Fed Meeting

    Consumer prices and wages are still climbing rapidly, new economic data released Friday shows, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will press ahead in its campaign of interest rate hikes at its next meeting on November 1-2. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) rose 0.3% in September on a monthly basis and 6.2% over the last year, the same rates recorded in August, the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced. Core PCE – an inflation measure favored by the Fed that st