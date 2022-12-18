4

PCE inflation, FedEx, Nike results lead into the holidays: What to know this week

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·7 min read

The holiday season is underway, but a few key earnings and economic reports will deck the halls on Wall Street before markets shut down for a long Christmas weekend.

In the days ahead, the economic calendar will bring investors the latest personal consumption expenditures price index — or PCE — which is the Fed's preferred inflation measure, as well as another reading on GDP, a batch of housing data, and the Conference Board’s gauge of consumer confidence.

On the corporate side, earnings from Nike (NKE), FedEx (FDX), Micron Technology (MU), Carnival (CCL) will keep traders busy.

People walk by holiday decorations at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People walk by holiday decorations at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The earnings and economic lineup will offer 2022’s final clues for investors’ main focus heading into the new year: how much higher Federal Reserve officials will raise interest rates and whether those policy moves will tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

The PCE price index — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation set for release Friday — is perhaps the most crucial data point of the week ahead.

On a monthly basis, PCE is expected to show a 0.1% rise in November, down slightly from 0.3% the prior month, Bloomberg consensus estimates show. PCE inflation likely eased to a rate of 5.5% from 6% previously over the year. Core PCE, stripping the volatile food and energy components out, is set to show a 0.2% climb over the prior month — unchanged from October — and a slightly slower rise of 4.7% over the year, down from 5% the prior month.

Following the Fed’s final policy announcement of 2022 on Wednesday, strategists pointed out that the most surprising datapoint among economic projections from policymakers was an upward revision to their core PCE expectations to 3.5% from 3.1% previously at the end of 2023.

“This was somewhat surprising to us because we thought a higher path for the policy rate would mean a lower path for inflation, but these revisions suggest that the median member sees inflation as being significantly stickier than they previously thought in September,” Bank of America’s Michael Gapen and his team of strategists said in a recent note.

Nikko Asset Management Chief Global Strategist John Vail also pointed out that this means officials think they will need to keep rates at a high terminal rate through 2023, even assuming some lag effects.

Worries about “higher for longer” rates and a resulting economic downturn have so far weighed heavily on Wall Street this December, a traditionally bullish period for the stock market that appears to be anything but this season.

Investors have been hoping for a Santa Claus rally — a sustained rise in the stock market that occurs around year-end holidays. Typically defined as covering the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year, regardless of dates this year's hopes for a rally have been dampened.

On Friday, U.S. stocks confirmed back-to-back weekly losses for the first time since September. For the week, the S&P 500 shed 2.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1.7%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.7%.

During the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphatically asserted he and his colleagues are committed to bringing inflation back down to 2%, the U.S. central bank’s long-term price stability target as measured by PCE.

The last reading in October came in three times that goal at 6%, with the core measure at 5%. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annual clip of 7.1% in November. The CPI index sources data from consumers, while PCE sources from businesses, each tracking a different scope of expenditures. CPI, for example, only captures out-of-pocket consumer medical expenses, while PCE includes employer contributions.

Updates on the housing market will also be closely watched in the week ahead. The December homebuilder survey and measure of housing starts, existing home sales, and new home sales are all on tap. Shelter cost increases are a key component of sticky inflation.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, DC on December 14, 2022. - The Federal Reserve moderated its all-out campaign to cool US inflation Wednesday, lifting the benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point as its policy actions ripple through the economy. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC on December 14, 2022. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere on the economic docket, the government will release its third and final estimate of GDP, the broadest measure of U.S. economic activity, which is likely to show real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the third quarter of 2022 — unchanged from prior estimates. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index, which tracks U.S. consumer attitudes, spending plans, and expectations for inflation, stock prices, and interest rates, is also due out.

On the corporate side, FedEx and Nike earnings will be critical gauges of consumer spending during the all-important holiday shopping season, while Micron’s results will offer the latest look at the chip industry.

Economic Calendar

Monday: NAHB Housing Market Index, December (34 expected, 33 during prior month)

Tuesday: Housing Starts, November (1.400 million expected, 1.425 during prior month); Building Permits, November (1.480 million expected, 1.526 million during prior month, downwardly revised to 1.512 million); Housing Starts, month-over-month, November (-1.8% expected, -4.2% during prior month); Building Permits, month-over-month, November (-2.1% expected, -2.4% during prior month)

Wednesday: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended Dec. 16 (-3.2% during prior week); Current Account Balance, Q3 (-$223.5 billion expected, -$251.1 billion during prior month); Existing Home Sales, November (4.20 million expected, 4.43 million during prior month); Existing Home Sales, month-over-month, November (-5.2% expected, -5.9% during prior month); Conference Board Consumer Confidence, December (101.0 expected, 100.2 during prior month); Conference Board Present Situation, November (137.4 during prior month); Conference Board Expectations, November (75.4 during prior month)

Thursday: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, November (-0.05 during prior month); GDP Annualized, quarter-over-quarter, Q3 Third Estimate (2.9% expected, 2.9% prior); Personal Consumption, quarter-over-quarter, Q3 Third Estimate (1.7% expected, 1.7% prior); GDP Price Index, quarter-over-quarter, Q3 Third Estimate (4.3% expected, 4.3% prior); Core PCE, quarter-over-quarter, Q3 Third Estimate (4.6% expected, 4.6% prior); Initial Jobless Claims, week ended Dec.17 (222,000 expected, 211,000 during prior week); Continuing Claims, week ended Dec. 10 (1.685 expected, 1.671 million during prior week); Leading Index, November (-0.5% expected, -0.8% during prior month); Kansas City Manufacturing Index, October (-2 expected, 1 during prior week)

Friday: Personal Income, month-over-month, November (0.3% expected, 0.7% during prior month); Personal Spending, month-over-month, November (0.2% expected, 0.8% during prior month); Real Personal Spending, month-over-month, November (0.0% expected, 0.5% during prior month); PCE Deflator, month-over-month, November (0.1% expected, 0.3% during prior month); PCE Deflator, year-over-year, November (5.5% expected, 6.0% during prior month); PCE Core Deflator, month-over-month, November (0.2% expected, 0.2% during prior month); PCE Core Deflator, year-over-year, November (4.7% expected, 5.0% during prior month); Durable Goods Orders, November Preliminary (-1.0% expected, 1.1% during prior month); Durables Excluding Transportation, November Preliminary (0.0% expected, 0.5% during prior month); Non-Defense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft, November Preliminary (0.2% expected, 0.6% during prior month); Non-Defense Capital Goods Shipments Excluding Aircraft, November Preliminary (-0.2% expected, 1.5% during prior month); University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, December final (59.1 expected, 59.1 prior); New Home Sales, November (600,000 expected, 632,000 during prior month); New Home Sales, month-over-month, November (-5.1% expected, 7.5% during prior month)

Earnings Calendar

Monday: Heico (HEI), Steelcase (SCS)

Tuesday: Nike (NKE), General Mills (GIS), FedEx (FDX), FactSet (FDS), CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), Blackberry (BB), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), Neogen (NEOG), Worthington Industries (WOR)

Wednesday: Micron Technology (MU), Cintas (CTAS), MillerKnoll (MLKN), Rite Aid (RAD), Toro (TTC), Carnival Cruises (CCL)

Thursday: CarMax (KMX), Apogee Enterprises (APOG), Paychex (PAYX)

Friday: No notable reports scheduled for release.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Disney’s ‘Avatar 2’ Brings In $134 Million in Domestic Opening

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar: The Way of Water generated $134 million in US and Canadian theaters in its debut weekend, results that fell short of some estimates for one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsReal-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on RebalancingReport

  • 10 stocks Wall Street analysts hate heading into 2023

    Wall Street analysts love most stocks they cover, but a small group has been labeled a stay-away by analysts across the industry.

  • Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm Over a Brewing Automobile Crisis

    The Tesla CEO and others worry that aggressively raising interest rates has helped create an untenable situation in car financing.

  • Australia’s $130 Billion Wealth Fund Bets Inflation to Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s sovereign wealth fund is positioning for inflationary pressures to persist around the world, betting that gold and other commodities will offset crimped returns across asset classes.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsReal-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on RebalancingReports of Beijing Covid De

  • Distressed Traders See Bright Spots in Riskiest Emerging Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Distressed investors are finding ample opportunity in the riskiest emerging debt markets, which have few major bonds maturing in the year ahead. Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsReal-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on RebalancingReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataOnly

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Small businesses are optimistic for 2023 despite ongoing hiring troubles

    Small companies, those with fewer than 250 employees, accounted for nearly 80% of the 10.3 million job openings.

  • Schwab: 3 Things Long-Term Investors Should Do Now

    For most people, investing is a long-term game. You aren't looking for a quick score to get an influx of cash you can spend on a new Sea-Doo; rather, you're looking to slowly but surely build wealth so that you … Continue reading → The post Schwab: Here's Are 3 Things Long-Term Investors Should Do Now appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

    The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The market value is only slightly over $474 billion, meaning that nearly $640 billion of stock market capitalization evaporated in 12 months. Tesla's stock is currently trading at $150.23, which represents a 57.4% year-on-year drop.

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • Charging infrastructure will ‘catapult General Motors to a leadership category’ in EVs: GM executive

    GM is using its legacy footprint to its advantage, calling on its network of dealers to help deploy up to 40,000 new charging stations across the U.S.

  • 15 Most Overrated Companies and Brands Heading into 2023

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 most overrated companies and brands heading into 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of factors leading to a brand becoming overrated and its consequences and head directly to 5 Most Overrated Companies and Brands Heading into 2023. Factors Leading to Brands Becoming Overrated Brand-recognition […]

  • Musk Is Seeking New Twitter Investors at Same Price He Paid

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is seeking new investors for Twitter Inc. at $54.20 a share, the same price he paid when he took the company private for $44 billion in October and kicked off a contentious overhaul. Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsReal-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on RebalancingReports of Beijing Covid Dea

  • FedEx and Nike earnings will hold vital hints on holiday-shopping strength

    After investors raced for the exits following their last earnings reports, FedEx and Nike will try it again in the week ahead.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of NIKE, Inc. ( NYSE:NKE ) by estimating the...

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Suffers Ugly Outside Week; Here's What To Do

    The market rally started strong, but sold off hard in a big outside week. Apple, Tesla dived. Leading stocks tumbled. Here's what to do.

  • Shelling wounds three in Russian-controlled Donetsk

    STORY: Three people were wounded in the shelling which hit the Budyonnivskyi district of the city, Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said in their Telegram channel.People could be seen clearing rubble from debris-strewn house that was damaged in the shelling.Roman, a local resident who said his house was damaged in shelling, said his 46-year-old wife, Oksana, had been taken to a hospital with a concussion and broken arm. "Our own house was destroyed, so we came here to live with our friends. And now this, you see," he said.Roman told Reuters two of his neighbors had been seriously wounded in the early morning shelling and were also taken to hospital.Russia's defense ministry said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday.

  • 4 fast food trends to watch in 2023

    From inflation to digital innovation, here's where the fast food industry is headed next year.

  • Spencer cop charged with stealing prescription drugs from DEA collection canister

    ISP investigation leads to the arrest of James Bradley Deckard of Gosport, who had been on the small town police force less than a year