Retail sales, Fed minutes, and a summer market rally: What to know this week

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·6 min read

News out of the retail sector could be the latest data to drive markets higher in the week ahead.

After a series of better-than-expected economic prints helped stoke renewed optimism on Wall Street, investors will get key earnings reports from retailers and the July retail sales report from the Commerce Department this week.

Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and the Home Depot (HD) are all set to release quarterly results, and July's retail sales report is set for release Wednesday morning.

Also on Wednesday, investors will comb through the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting last month.

On Friday, U.S. stocks capped their longest winning weekly streak since November 2021. The S&P 500 closed higher for a fourth straight week, officially retracing 50% of losses since plunging from its all-time January high.

The Nasdaq gained 3.8% from Monday to Friday to close above 13,000 for the first time since April 25, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.9% for the week.

Nearly 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 are now above their 50-day moving average, Carson Group’s Ryan Detrick pointed out in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live.

“It’s extremely rare to go right back down to make new lows when you have that much breadth,” Detrick said. “The messaging of the market has been very strong, and to see that much breadth is a really good thing, probably for a continuation of this summer rally.”

The Commerce Department is set to release its monthly retail sales report for July on Wednesday, with economists expecting headline sales rose 0.1%, a modest increase after climbing 1.0% in June. Sales excluding auto and gas likely rose 0.3%, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Bank of America projects core control sales, which net out autos, gas, building materials and restaurants, climbed by a “hefty” 0.9%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Men's suits are displayed in a window at the Hudson Yards Mall on May 12, 2022 in New York City. Prices of clothing, food, gas and cars are just a few of the items that are hitting Americans' pocketbooks despite historically low unemployment. Giving hope to economists, some key inflation indicators have finally begun to slow in April. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Men's suits are displayed in a window at the Hudson Yards Mall on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“Combined with softer-than-expected inflation, this should imply solid gains in real consumer spending in July,” BofA economists said in a note. “If our forecast for July retail sales proves accurate, it would suggest that household spending is off to a fast start in Q3 and pose upside risk to our forecast for another modest decline in real GDP in the quarter.”

On the earnings front, retail heavyweights are set to report second-quarter results, beginning with Walmart on Tuesday. The megastore’s latest financials will come just weeks after the company slashed its forecast and announced plans for corporate layoffs and restructuring. Target, Home Depot, and a bevy of other retailers will follow suit later in the week.

Target also ignited worries about the retail sector in June with a after announcing plans to liquidate massive amounts of slow-moving inventory and take a more cautious view on near-term profits, preparing Wall Street for a worrisome earnings season for retailers.

Investors expect results may reflect continued pressure from inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain disruptions. Warnings from Walmart and Target last quarter about a pullback in consumer spending sent shares tumbling and rattled the retail sector and markets at large.

"There is this pivot happening from discretionary and general merchandise into necessities," Jefferies Analyst Stephanie Wissink told Yahoo Finance Live last month. "The household is having to make discriminate decisions every single week about funding that inflation."

COAL TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2022/08/12: Cars are seen parked at a Walmart Supercenter. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in late July increasing levels of food and fuel inflation were pressuring consumer spending and apparel required more markdown dollars, but the company was “encouraged” by the start on spending for school supplies in its U.S. stores.

Back-to-school spending will be a closely watched metric as retails report, with internal data from Bank of America suggesting consumers started back-to-school shopping earlier this year, which could help boost retail earnings.

“Despite weakening demand for goods and worries around the resilience of consumer spending, back-to-school season kicked off on a strong footing,” economists at Bank of America said in a report last week. “An earlier back-to-school season could be positive for consumer spending in July though it put downward pressure to spending in August as spending may have been pulled forward.”

Elsewhere in the week ahead, minutes from the Fed’s July meeting out Wednesday may give investors a better picture of where policymakers see interest rates this fall and whether the U.S. central bank reached peak hawkishness when it hiked rates by 75 basis points for a second consecutive time last month.

Key data on the housing market is also due out Tuesday and Thursday, with the release of housing starts and existing home sales data.

Economic Calendar

Monday: Empire Manufacturing, August (5.0 expected, 11.1 during prior month), NAHB Housing Market Index, August (55 expected, 55 during prior month), Net Long-Term TIC Outflows, June ($155.3 billion during prior month), Total Net TIC Outflows, June (182.5 billion during prior month)

Tuesday: Building permits, July (1.645 million expected, 1.685 million during prior month, upwardly revised to 1.696 million), Building permits, month-over-month, July (-3.0% expected, 0.6% during prior month, downwardly revised to 0.1%), Housing Starts, July (1.532 million expected, 1.559 during prior month), Housing Starts, month-over-month, July (-1.7% expected, -2.0% during prior month), Industrial Production, month-over-month, July (0.3% expected, -0.2% during prior month), Capacity Utilization, July (80.2% expected, 80% during prior month), Manufacturing (SIC) Production, July (0.2% expected, -0.5% during prior month)

Wednesday: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended August 12 (0.2% during prior week), Retail Sales Advance, month-over-month, July (0.1% expected, 1.0% during prior month), Retail Sales excluding autos, month-over-month, July (-0.1% expected, 1.0% during prior month), Retail Sales excluding autos and gas, month-over-month, July (0.3% expected, 0.7% during prior month), Retail Sales Control Group, July (0.6% expected, 0.8% during prior month), Business Inventories, June (1.4% expected, 1.4% during prior month), FOMC Meeting Minutes

Thursday: Initial jobless claims, week ended August 13 (265,000 expected, 262,000 during prior week), Continuing claims, week ended August 6 (1.428 during prior week), Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Index, August (-4.5 expected, -12.3 during prior month), Existing Home Sales, July (4.85 million expected, 5.12 million during prior month), Existing Home Sales, month-over-month, July (-5.3% expected, -5.4% during prior month), Leading Index, July (-0.5% expected, -0.8% in during prior month)

Friday: No notable reports scheduled for release.

Earnings Calendar

Monday: Blend Labs (BLND), Compass (COMP), Fabrinet (FN), Tencent Music (TME), Weber (WEBR), World Wrestling (WWE), ZipRecruiter (ZIP)

Tuesday: Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), Lumentum (LITE), Sea Limited (SE)

Wednesday: Lowe’s (LOW), Amcor (AMCR), Analog Devices (ADI), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Krispy Kreme (DNUT), Performance Food Group (PFGC), Synopsys (SNPS), Target (TGT), The Children's Place (PLCE), TJX Companies (TJX), Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Thursday: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), Applied Materials (AMAT), Bilibili (BILI), Estee Lauder (EL), Kohl's (KSS), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), Nio (NIO), Ross Stores (ROST), Tapestry (TPR)

Friday: Buckle (BKE), Deere (DE), Foot Locker (FL)

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Granholm Sees US Gasoline Prices Dropping Further, With Caveat

    (Bloomberg) -- US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said US gasoline prices should fall further after dropping to less than $4 a gallon for the first time since March.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsMorgan Stanley’s Shalett Warns of ‘Head Fake’ in Inflati

  • Fed Minutes May Reveal Inclinations on Size of Next Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- An account of the debate at the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting, set to be published after two weeks of whiplash on Wall Street, will probably offer clues as to what would push the central bank to go big with tightening yet again in September.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Search’s Revelatio

  • Crypto Reddit Mobilizes After Being Pummeled by Bankruptcies

    (Bloomberg) -- A few months ago, Celsius Network LLC’s nearly 47,000-strong Reddit group was filled with talk about how much everyone was earning by lending their coins through the platform. After the company filed for bankruptcy, members began using the forum, among others, to fight for the return of their funds.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, A

  • Retirees beware: Here are 4 highly common ways you can lose or reduce your Social Security benefits — and how to protect yourself now

    Don’t think a simple miscalculation can cost you money? Think again.

  • Argentina Asked Crop Exporters to Bring $1 Billion Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government has asked the country’s crop export and processing companies to make sales equivalent to $1 billion over the next week as it seeks to bolster reserves, according to people with direct knowledge of the discussions. Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Trump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksEvery Wall Street Trend Goes Haywir

  • Back-to-school events continue across the Omaha metro on Sunday

    There are a variety of back-to-school events being held on Sunday across the Omaha metro. They are full of fun games, food and of course necessary supplies.

  • Stock Market Investing Action Plan: Fed Minutes; Walmart, Home Depot Launch Retail Week

    The stock market will be watching Fed minutes and earnings from an onslaught of retailers as the Q2 earnings season winds out.

  • Planet Fitness CEO: Gen Z gym memberships are ‘off the charts’

    As Americans shake off pandemic trends and return to the gym, fitness chains like Planet Fitness (PLNT) are seeing increased membership sign-ups — particularly from one demographic.

  • Inflation outlook: 'Confusion is certainly better than being wrong', professor explains

    Barry Schwartz, visiting professor at UC Berkeley School of Business, joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on investor sentiment and the psychology behind deciding whether or not the U.S. economy is in a recession.

  • Oil Refiners Slip as Margins Fall From Record Highs

    The difference between the cost of a barrel of oil and the value of the products that can be made from it had soared in the second quarter.

  • Bond Market Braces for Showdown With Traders Split Over Fed Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors hoping for a summer lull have a problem: Next week could ratchet up market volatility at a time when wagers on the Federal Reserve’s next decision are near-evenly split.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsMorgan Stanley’s Shalett

  • Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for Ethiopia

    (Bloomberg) -- Brave Commander, the first vessel chartered by the UN’s World Food Program since the reopening of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a safe-transit agreement, has departed with a 23,000-ton cargo of wheat for famine-struck Ethiopia. Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Search’s Revelations Open New Politic

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Market Rebound Draws Wary Eye From Some Investors

    The Federal Reserve isn’t done raising interest rates, leaving richly valued parts of the market vulnerable. With inflation remaining near multiyear highs, some investors worry parts of the market are in for another punishing selloff.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this volatile market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.5% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Investors should follow advice 'that seems almost boring', finance influencer explains

    Financial Pop Star and Creator of Mrs. Dow Jones and Finance is Cool, Haley Sacks, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to give advice on how to budget through inflation and advantages of investing smart starting at a young age.

  • Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

    Raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information

  • How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold Trader

    (Bloomberg) -- In December 2018, a man in his early 30s was intercepted on arrival at Fort Lauderdale airport and taken to a room where two FBI agents sat waiting.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsMorgan Stanley’s Shalett Warns of ‘Head Fake’ in Inflation Da

  • UK drops prosecution of protesters over slain woman's vigil

    British authorities have quashed plans to prosecute protesters who attended a vigil for a murdered woman in breach of pandemic lockdown rules — a killing, and a response, that ignited a storm of criticism of the London police force and its attitude toward women’s safety. The Crown Prosecution Service said Sunday that cases against six people over the March 2021 vigil in memory of Sarah Everard had been dropped because “our legal test for a prosecution was not met.” Everard, 33, was abducted, raped and killed as she walked home from a friend’s house in London.