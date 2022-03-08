Stocks Drop as Crude Rally Dims Economic Outlook: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Tuesday as oil’s rally stoked concerns that commodity costs will fan inflation and choke economic expansion.

Shares retreated in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. futures wavered after the S&P 500 slid 3%, the worst drop since 2020. An index of Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. dropped to the lowest since 2016.

Oil pushed higher after closing at a near 14-year peak on fears of disarray in raw-material flows stemming from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia. European gas, nickel and wheat hit unprecedented levels Monday.

Commodity costs are contributing to a climb in bond-market derived inflation expectations to records in the U.S. and Europe. Australian and New Zealand bonds dipped. Treasuries edged up after declining in the Wall Street session. A dollar gauge held gains.

In the U.S., lawmakers are moving toward barring imports of Russian oil. Russia for its part threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. That underlines how the conflict and economic warfare against resource-rich Russia are dimming the outlook.

Tightening monetary policy to contain inflation presents further challenges. The gap between two-year and 10-year Treasury yields is the least since March 2020, a sign of dimming growth prospects.

“It’s all about slowing growth and rising inflation,” Alifia Doriwala, Rock Creek co-chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television. “With the sanctions on Russia intensifying, it’s hitting all sectors. Then you are going to have some central bank action amidst much uncertain economic growth.”

Talks Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials made limited progress on negotiating a cease-fire. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kyiv must agree to his demands if fighting is to end. Talks are expected to continue.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely-tracked indexes, further isolating the nation’s assets from global investors.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was trading near $38,000, nursing recent losses. President Joe Biden is also set to sign an executive order this week that will outline the U.S. government’s strategy for the sector.

Here are some key events this week:

  • Apple new product event, Tuesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

  • Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks, Wednesday and Friday

  • European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde briefing after policy meeting, Thursday

  • U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:18 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.8%

  • Japan’s Topix index slipped 0.8%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.3%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index shed 0.8%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.36 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3229 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.0867

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.76%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose six basis points to 2.20%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $121.08 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,997.95 an ounce

