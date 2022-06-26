Stock Rally’s Durability Is Key Issue for Traders: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks may extend a rally Monday but questions abound about how long the bear market can be kept at bay amid high inflation, monetary tightening and the risk of a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures rose for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after a near-5% jump in global shares last week, the best such performance in a month, as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in defensive sectors like healthcare and technology.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated in early Asian trading, while the dollar was mixed against major peers.

Treasury yields have retreated as worries about economic growth take center stage, leaving the US 10-year yield at 3.13%. Whether that marks the end of the worst Treasury bear market of the modern era is another live debate.

Oil dropped to about $106 a barrel. The Group of Seven nations is evaluating a potential price cap on Russia crude over its invasion of Ukraine.

Investors are parsing incoming data to work out whether the highest inflation in a generation is close to peaking, and whether that means central bankers can in time ease up on aggressive interest-rate hikes.

“Although inflation is probably close to its peak, it is likely to remain sticky at elevated levels for the balance of the year, contributing to an uncomfortable growth-inflation trade-off for central banks,” Silvia Dall’Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes Ltd., wrote in a note.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Friday she favors another 75 basis-point rate increase in July. Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said fears of a US recession are overblown.

Elsewhere, Russia is on the brink of a foreign bond default. A grace period on about $100 million of missed bond payments -- blocked because of wide-ranging sanctions -- ends on Sunday night.

The US, UK, Japan and Canada also plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during a summit of Group of Seven leaders, who plan to commit to providing indefinite support to Ukraine for its defense against Russia’s invasion.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 3.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.5%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.5%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 1.6%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.9% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

  • The euro was at $1.0557

  • The Japanese yen was at 135.14 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6892 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.13%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $106.27 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,834.03 an ounce, up 0.4%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • G-7 Latest: Leaders to Commit to Indefinite Support for Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will commit to providing indefinite support to Ukraine for its defense against Russia’s invasion, according to the text of a draft statement from their summit in Bavaria.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowG-7 Latest: Leade

  • Darden Restaurants and Kroger Raise Dividends in a Quiet Week for Payouts

    Darden Restaurants and Kroger declared dividend increases this week. Darden Restaurants (ticker: DRI) plans to boost its quarterly dividend to $1.21 a share, a 10% increase from $1.10. Supermarket operator Kroger (KR) declared a quarterly dividend of 26 cents a share, up from 21 cents, for an increase of nearly 24%.

  • Value Investors Bet Recent Market Leadership Is Just the Start

    and say value stocks finally have room to run after years of lagging behind. Although few corners of the stock market have emerged unscathed in 2022’s dizzying selloff, value shares—traditionally considered those that trade at a low multiple of their book value, or net worth—have held up better than most. The big technology stocks that propelled the market’s gains for much of the past decade, meanwhile, have fallen as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in a bid to tame high inflation.

  • Pension Funds Plunge Into Riskier Bets—Just as Markets Are Struggling

    More public pension plans than ever are using leverage, investing borrowed money in an effort to earn higher returns and close big funding gaps. “They’re treading on very risky footing.”

  • Reliance in Talks to Raise Up to $8 Billion for Boots, Mint Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd. is in talks with several global banks to raise as much as $8 billion for its planned leveraged buyout of Walgreens Boots Alliance’s international arm, according to a report from Mint on Sunday. Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Cli

  • Michael Ruane Just Bought 82% More Shares In Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR)

    Potential Brightstar Resources Limited ( ASX:BTR ) shareholders may wish to note that insider Michael Ruane recently...

  • Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Century

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of teetering on the edge of default, Russia is now just hours away from a dramatic moment in the financial battle that the US and others have waged against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate Blow

  • 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of AU$0.015

    360 Capital Group Limited ( ASX:TGP ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of AU$0.015 per share on the 27th of...

  • Michigan’s Top Lawyer Warns Same-Sex Marriage Now Under Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a pioneer in the US fight for marriage equality, warned that same-sex couples may be next to lose rights after the nation’s top court overturned the landmark Roe V. Wade decision.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Clim

  • Jennifer Aniston Honors Her Dad John Aniston as He Earns Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award

    John Aniston has portrayed Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for 37 years

  • 'Kindred spirits' Biden, Scholz work to heal U.S.-German ties

    Panned by critics for dragging his feet on Ukraine, called a "sulky liver sausage" by the Ukrainian ambassador, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday won public praise from a man he has long privately admired: U.S. President Joe Biden. Reaching over to touch Scholz's arm as they sat at the start of a G7 meeting in the Bavarian Alps, Biden said it was "in no small part because of you" that the West had stuck together against Russia four months after the invasion of Ukraine. The two men, who are from different political generations but both took office last year, have made common cause over Ukraine as they sought to heal ties that were sorely strained under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump.

  • FBI seizes disputed Basquiat artwork from Florida museum￼

    The FBI raided a Florida art museum on Friday and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel […] The post FBI seizes disputed Basquiat artwork from Florida museum￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Noah Lyles runs down Erriyon Knighton as rivalry buds at USATF Championships

    Noah Lyles reasserted his claim as the U.S. 200m king by running down 18-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

  • UK Government Steps Up Effort to Sell Brexit Law to Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- The British government will launch a charm offensive with businesses from Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK on Monday in an attempt to win them over to its controversial plan to override part of the Brexit deal.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Clima

  • Nike, Walgreens, FedEx, Constellation, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings and investor days from Nike, General Mills, Constellation Brands, Micron Technology, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and FedEx. Plus, loads of economic data.

  • Stagflation Threat Needs Central Bank Action, BIS Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowG-7 Latest: Leaders to Commit to Indefinite Support for UkraineThe world economy risks entering a new era of high

  • Russia strikes Kyiv hours after Vladimir Putin rushed to Kremlin

    Russian missiles hit an apartment block in central Kyiv for the first time since April on Sunday, hours after Vladimir Putin’s motorcade was seen speeding into the Kremlin late on Saturday night.

  • Russians push for encirclement of Ukrainian Armed Forces near Lysychansk - General Staff report

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - SUNDAY, 26 JUNE 2022, 07:10 On the Donetsk front, the Russians are focusing their efforts on encircling Ukrainian forces near Lysychansk. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 26 June Details: Also on the Donetsk front, Russian forces carried out shelling near Vovchoiarivka, Loskutivka, Bila Hora, Verkhnokamianka, Vyimka, Verkhnokamianske and Zolotarivka.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Ever since the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth stock-powered Nasdaq Composite hit their respective record-closing highs, they've tumbled as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. The latter two declines put the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the grip of a bear market for the first time since March 2020. What's more, every big decline in the major U.S. indexes throughout history has served as a stellar buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • What happens to the 116-year-old Kellogg name when the company breaks up?

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane shares his thinking on what will happen to the company's iconic name after the business is split up.