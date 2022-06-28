Stock Rally Cools in Asia as Crude Pushes Higher: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- A bounce in stocks cooled in Asia on Tuesday amid ongoing worries about high inflation and slowing economic growth.
Equities in Japan, Australia and South Korea edged up along with US futures after modest losses for the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Periodic institutional portfolio rebalancing is also affecting trading flows.
Traders are waiting to see if China can provide a prop for sentiment. The CSI 300 is up over 5% this quarter, compared with a 14% drop in global shares. Central bank Governor Yi Gang vowed to maintain supportive monetary policy to boost the recovery from Covid and other stresses.
Treasuries trimmed declines from the Wall Street session, leaving the 10-year yield around 3.19%. The dollar was little changed. Crude rose past $110 a barrel -- Libya and Ecuador flagged potential output cuts on political unrest.
Rallies in risk assets have proved fleeting as higher borrowing costs to fight inflation restrain economic activity in a slew of nations. Some analysts argue still-bullish earnings estimates are next in line for a reality check.
Earnings revisions are a risk with the US economy set to slow next year, though China emerging from Covid strictures could act as a buffer for the world economy, according to Lorraine Tan, Morningstar director of equity research.
“You got a US slowdown in 2023 in terms of growth, but you have China hopefully coming out of its lockdowns,” Tan said on Bloomberg Radio.
In the Bavarian Alps, Russia’s war in Ukraine and limiting its profits from rising energy prices have been among the main topics of discussion at a Group of Seven summit.
G-7 leaders are set to instruct ministers to explore implementing a price cap on Russian gas. The leaders are also expected to mention a mechanism to cap prices on Russian oil in the final communique.
What to watch this week:
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is interviewed by LinkedIn’s chief economist, Tuesday
US GDP, Wednesday
ECB President Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak at ECB event, Wednesday
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Wednesday
China PMI, Thursday
US personal income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday
Eurozone CPI, Friday
US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%
Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.8% earlier
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was at $1.0580
The Japanese yen traded at 135.56 per dollar
The offshore yuan was at 6.6896 per dollar
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 3.19%
Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 3.80%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $110.65 a barrel
Gold was at $1,824.69 an ounce
