Stock Rally Sputters in Asia as Dollar Advances: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks wavered at the open Thursday as investors weighed signals from the latest corporate earnings and geopolitical risks in Europe.

Equities dipped in Japan and fluctuated in South Korea and Australia. US futures slipped. A gauge of Chinese stocks traded in the US fell for the first time in three days.

The S&P 500 posted its first back-to-back gain in almost two weeks, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed. Treasuries were steady.

The dollar held gains, while the euro steadied after sliding as Italy’s government looked set to collapse. The European Central Bank is expected to hike for the first time in more than a decade, almost certainly raising rates by 25 basis points. It will also unveil its new crisis management tool.

Bitcoin was just above $23,000 after erasing gains that vaulted it above $24,000 for the first time in more than a month as Tesla Inc. disclosed that it sold about 75% of holdings of the cryptocurrency during the second quarter.

Risk sentiment remains fragile as investors debate whether equities have reached a trough after this year’s selloff amid the war in Ukraine, a slowdown in China and the prospect of a US recession. Investors are also assessing earnings to gauge how companies are managing amid the highest inflation in generations and escalating borrowing costs.

Many stocks “are still in very distinct downtrends so you can see a rally off maybe an oversold level but really if you are not starting to recover and break into a better uptrend it really remains to be seen if this can continue,” said Cameron Dawson, NewEdge Wealth chief investment officer. “So it’s more a relief at this point and not necessarily a trend change.”

Geopolitics are adding to investors’ skittishness. The European Union is preparing for a scenario where Russia halts gas exports to retaliate against sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said he expects to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping “within the next 10 days.”

Oil edged lower as growing stockpiles of crude and gasoline tempered fears of a tight market. Gold sank near an 11-month low.

Key events to watch this week:

Bank of Japan, European Central Bank rate decisions. Thursday

Nord Stream 1 pipeline scheduled to reopen following maintenance. Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6%

Topix index fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed

Kospi index rose 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0179

The Japanese yen was little changed at 138.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7744 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 3.02%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 3.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $99.61 a barrel

Gold was at $1,694.98 an ounce

