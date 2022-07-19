Stock Rally Set to Extend to Asia Amid Dollar Drop: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- A stock rally looks set to spill over to Asia from the US amid speculation over whether the worst of this year’s rout in equities is over.

Futures added over 1% for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after the biggest jump in US shares since June. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 3.1% and Netflix Inc. surged post market on a smaller-than-expected subscriber loss. US contracts rose.

A dollar gauge has shed more than 1% over three days, underscoring waning haven demand for the greenback and the brighter mood in markets. A decline in Treasuries took the 10-year yield back above 3%.

The euro held around a two-week high against the dollar on the possibility of a bigger-than-expected European Central Bank interest-rate hike Thursday.

An index of Chinese shares traded in the US edged up following a report that Beijing is preparing to hand down a fine of more than $1 billion to Didi Global Inc. before wrapping up a year-long probe into the ride-hailing giant. Concerns remain about China’s wider crackdown on the tech sector.

Speculation that corporate earnings will hold up and that the Federal Reserve will avoid very aggressive monetary tightening appears to be giving investors some comfort.

“Stocks have been beaten down,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, wrote in a note. “That doesn’t mean we won’t see more downside for some stock markets around the world, especially given that earnings expectations are likely to be adjusted downward. But I believe we are far closer to the bottom than the top.”

In Europe, Gazprom PJSC is poised to restart gas exports through its Nord Stream pipeline to Europe on Thursday at reduced capacity, as the continent braces for shortages amid the war in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, oil rebounded, with crude above $104 a barrel, while a rally in cryptocurrencies took Bitcoin above $23,000 and out of a one-month-old trading range.

How far will the Fed go in this hiking cycle? It takes one minute to participate in the confidential MLIV Pulse survey, so please click here to get involved.

Key events to watch this week:

  • Earnings this week include Tesla

  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits South Korea. Tuesday

  • Reserve Bank of Australia releases July minutes. Tuesday

  • UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speak at event. Tuesday

  • Bloomberg Crypto Summit in New York. Tuesday

  • Bank of Japan, European Central Bank rate decisions. Thursday

  • Nord Stream 1 pipeline scheduled to reopen following maintenance. Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:23 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.7%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.1%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.6%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 1.2%

  • Hang Seng Index futures added 1.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

  • The euro was at $1.0229

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 138.19 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7452 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.02%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $104.22 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,711.71 an ounce

