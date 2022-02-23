Stock Slide Deepens as Ukraine Tension Intensifies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a selloff Thursday on growing geopolitical tension after the U.S. expanded Russian sanctions and the Kremlin said separatists in eastern Ukraine wrote to President Vladimir Putin seeking help.

Australian equities fell, futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed lower and U.S. futures fluctuated. Technology stocks were among the biggest losers as the S&P 500 slid further into a correction Wednesday in volatile trading.

The U.S. added sanctions by targeting the builder of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, while the European Union applied penalties to 23 high-ranking Russians. The moves are efforts to deter Russian aggression after the nation massed troops around Ukraine.

The Kremlin said separatist leaders from two self-declared republics sought help to repel Ukrainian forces. Putin has said he doesn’t yet intend to send what he called “peacekeepers” to eastern Ukraine, but would do so “as necessary.” Russia has rejected U.S. warnings that it plans to invade Ukraine.

Treasuries extended losses amid worries commodity flows will be disrupted by the Ukraine crisis, stoking already high inflation and forcing central banks to step up monetary tightening. The dollar was steady and gold held gains.

Oil pushed higher as traders weighed the potential release of some strategic oil reserves to damp prices against possible risks to Russian energy exports.

The cost of everything from oil to grains to metals has jumped because of the standoff in eastern Europe. That’s helped to push a gauge of agricultural commodities to a record high, heralding fresh challenges for a global recovery that was already struggling with elevated price pressures.

“Expect volatility to really persist in the next few months,” Lale Akoner, BNY Mellon Investment Management senior market strategist, said on Bloomberg Television. She added geopolitical risks are flaring at a “very inopportune time” since markets are grappling with receding stimulus support.

Putin said he remains open to “diplomatic solutions” but insists Russia’s interests and security must be guaranteed. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an address to the nation that Ukraine poses no threat to Russia but will defend itself if attacked.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly repeated her view that March is the appropriate time to begin adjusting monetary policy “absent any significant negative surprises.”

Bets on the number of rate increases by the Fed in 2022 have settled at about six 25-basis-point hikes. Investors remain worried that Fed tightening could choke the expansion in the world’s largest economy.

“Policy mistakes at this point in time are almost guaranteed,” Shana Sissel, Banríon Capital Management founder and president, said on Bloomberg Television. “The question isn’t, is there going to be a policy mistake, but how bad will it be? Will the Fed hike too much too fast, will they front-load everything?”

In Asia, the Bank of Korea is seen standing pat on rates as it assesses the impact of three hikes since August. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is due to report a substantial drop in profit that could stoke swings in its share price.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Bank of Korea policy decision Thursday

EIA crude oil inventory report Thursday

Fed officials Loretta Mester and Raphael Bostic speak Thursday

U.S. new home sales, GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

U.S. consumer income, U.S. durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 8:47 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.6%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 2%

Hang Seng Index futures lost 1.2% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 114.93 per dollar, up 0.1%

The offshore yuan traded at 6.3133 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.1306

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.99%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 2.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $92.85 a barrel

Gold was at $1,910.81 an ounce, up 0.1%

