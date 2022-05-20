Stock up on socks with these top-rated styles on Amazon

Different styles to choose from!

When getting ready to put your best foot forward, don’t forget, well, your feet. Socks might not (usually) be the most visually exciting part of your wardrobe, but what other accessory keeps your feet comfy, cool and blister-free?

Whether you’re looking for no-show styles or snazzy dress socks to up your style game, Amazon offers many ways to stock your sock drawer. Consider these top-rated pairs that just might knock your socks off. (Good thing there are plenty of options to replace them with!)

For a gift-ready pack you might want to keep for yourself: Vibrant Happy Socks

Happy Socks

Want to put new socks on your feet and a smile on your face? Try the Happy Socks store on Amazon, which features the brand’s signature flashy designs. When Reviewed tried the personality-filled socks, we found them both vibrant and comfortable—especially ones with higher cotton content like the Assorted Colorful Premium Cotton Sock Gift Box for Men and Women, which contains four pairs of 68% cotton socks.

The designs come in women’s sock size 9 to 11 and men’s sock size 10 to 13 in 12 color combinations. Plus, because the box is equally as cute as the socks, it just might be the most exciting way to give socks as a gift.

Get the Happy Socks Assorted Colorful Premium Cotton Sock Gift Box for Men and Women at Amazon for $48

For socks that last a lifetime: These Darn Tough socks we’ve tested

Darn Tough socks for men and women.

Darn Tough’s socks are designed to last a lifetime under the company’s warranty. Based on our lab tests, the rugged, long-lasting socks will accomplish that feat (or should we say feet?). Whether you’re going backpacking or backyard grilling, our tester recommends trying them for a comfortable, well constructed option that won’t wear out quickly.

Amazon reviewers agree. The Men’s Darn Tough Hiker Merino Wool Micro Crew Socks, available in men’s sizes S to XL, are currently the top selling men’s hiking socks on Amazon. The Women’s Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Midweight Sock, available in women’s sizes S to L, also boasts a 5-star rating based on over 2,400 reviews.

For running: This soft, no-show pair from Adidas

Adidas Superlite for men and women.

Before you pound the pavement, you might want to take stock of your sock drawer. When we tested the best running socks, the Adidas Superlite No Show Socks were our best value pick. Our tester describes the material as cotton-y soft (even though it’s made of polyester) and lightweight, and the multipacks of six pairs are a great option if you like to buy in bulk. The Women's Superlite Super No Show Socks come in women’s size M, while the men’s version comes in men’s sizes L and XL.

For no-odor wool: This staple style from Smartwool

Smartwool socks.

Whether you’re dressing for the office or an adventurous outing, consider the Smartwool Women’s Cable II Socks. The brand is known for its durable designs, made of merino wool, nylon and elastane. Many reviewers say the socks didn’t require frequent washing, with one writing, “after a long day of travel, there really was no odor to them at all.” The style, which also features light cushioning on the bottom, is available in nine colors in women’s sizes S to L.

Amazon’s Smartwool store also features plenty of options in men’s and unisex sizes, including the Smartwool Unisex-Adult Everyday Margarita Crew. Treat your feet to the striped style, which has cushioning across the bottom of the whole foot. One reviewer calls the 100% wool socks “soft and not too warm to wear around the house.” Shop them in six colors in unisex sizes S to L.

For stylish, edgier designs: These Stance socks

Stance Sidereal socks.

If you’re looking to add a little edge to your ensemble, try socks from Stance, an apparel brand which frequently drops designs inspired by pop culture and art. Proving these socks can be paired with practically anything, Jason Sudeikis even wore a pair of Stance socks on the 2021 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Try the Stance Sidereal, which has a 5-star rating based on 896 reviews. “Thick, comfy, cool style, high quality, Stance socks are a good buy,” one reviewer writes of the pair, which comes in adult sizes M and L.

Get the Stance Sidereal Socks at Amazon for $17

For men’s dress socks: This stylish six-pack

The Stance Sidereal socks.

Returning to the office means returning to workwear—and the socks that go with it. For a classic pair of men’s dress socks, try the top-rated Easton Marlowe Men’s Dress Socks, which are sold in packs of six and fit men’s shoe sizes 6 to 15.

The everyday essential, which comes in nine color combinations, has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon based on over 5,100 reviews. “They are soft and silky on my feet, and seem to handle frequent washing well,” one reviewer writes of the 80% combed cotton socks.

Get the Easton Marlowe Men’s Dress Socks at Amazon for $20

For a completely no-show style: These top-rated ped socks

Peds women's low cuts.

=If you’re looking for a sock that won’t show with flats, try the Peds Women's Essential Low Cut No Show Socks, which have a 4.5-star rating based off of over 14,900 reviews. Reviewers raved over how well the socks stay in place throughout the day, with one writing: “I don’t have to worry about them slipping off my heel. The fabric is the perfect thickness and stretch, not too thick, but not too thin either.” The nylon peds, which fit women’s shoe sizes 4 to 12, are sold in six color combinations.

Get the Peds Women's Essential Low Cut No Show Socks at Amazon starting at $10

For compression: This high-value pair

Physix Compression sports socks for men and women.

Investing in a pair of compression socks may be just what the doctor ordered for improving circulation and making feet and calves happy, whether recommended by your actual doctor or used for sports or running recovery. But they don’t have to cost you an arm and a, er, leg: The breathable nylon and spandex Physix Gear Compression Socks is our best value pick out of the best compression socks we tested. They come in sizes S to XL to fit men’s shoe sizes 5 to 14 and women’s shoe sizes 5.5 to 12.5. Our tester found them firm, comfortable and great for professional or athletic use.

Get the Physix Gear Compression Socks at Amazon for $14

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Socks on Amazon: Smartwool, Ugg and more