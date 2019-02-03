Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK): Ex-Dividend Is In 3 Days

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Have you been keeping an eye on Stock Spirits Group PLC’s (LON:STCK) upcoming dividend of €0.06 per share payable on the 01 March 2019? Then you only have 3 days left before the stock starts trading ex-dividend on the 07 February 2019. Investors looking for higher income-generating stocks to add to their portfolio should keep reading, as I examine Stock Spirits Group’s latest financial data to analyse its dividend characteristics.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Stock Spirits Group fare?

The company currently pays out 88% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 49% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 3.5%. However, EPS should increase to €0.18, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider Stock Spirits Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 4 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Stock Spirits Group produces a yield of 3.2%, which is high for Beverage stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If Stock Spirits Group is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

