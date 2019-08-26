Is Stock Spirits Group PLC's (LON:STCK) CEO Salary Justified?

Mirek Stachowicz has been the CEO of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) since 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mirek Stachowicz's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Stock Spirits Group PLC has a market cap of UK£467m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €935k. (This figure is for the year to September 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €373k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €180m to €718m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €784k.

That means Mirek Stachowicz receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Stock Spirits Group has changed from year to year.

Is Stock Spirits Group PLC Growing?

On average over the last three years, Stock Spirits Group PLC has shrunk earnings per share by 4.0% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -2.7% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Stock Spirits Group PLC Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 54% over three years, Stock Spirits Group PLC has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Mirek Stachowicz is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't growing earnings per share, but shareholder returns have been strong over the last three years. So we doubt many are complaining about the fairly normal CEO pay. Shareholders may want to check for free if Stock Spirits Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

