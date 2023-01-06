Stock swoon resets valuations but recession risk, rates cloud outlook

A trader walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks are starting 2023 at much cheaper levels after Wall Street's biggest swoon in 14 years but the potential for a recession combined with higher interest rates means equities may not be priced low enough to lure investors.

Since the S&P 500 reached an all-time high a year ago, the index's price-to-earnings ratio has fallen over 20% from its peaks to levels closer to historic averages.

Some investors still see reasons to be skeptical. Stocks may be more expensive than they appear if current earnings estimates do not fully account for any economic slowdown, while any downturn could further dampen what investors are willing to pay for equities.

"Valuations have corrected, but they are still not compelling relative to the macro challenges that exist," said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services, which rates fixed income as more attractive than equities.

"At best, you can say that valuations are average," Lerner said, "but the question I think you have to ask yourself is average enough given elevated recession risk?"

The S&P 500 tumbled 19.4% in 2022, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes designed to tamp down 40-year high inflation punished asset prices. Through the first few days of the new year, the benchmark stock index slipped 0.8%.

The market's 2022 slide cut the ratio of price to forward earnings estimates to around 17 from about 21.7 a year ago, according to Refinitiv Datastream. The current level remains slightly above the index's 15.8 average of the past 20 years.

GRAPHIC: Moderating stock market values (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgpdkkrjrvo/Pasted%20image%201672943959310.png)

Valuations may still be too high if a recession comes to pass, as many on Wall Street expect. Fund managers in last month's BofA Global Research survey cited a deep global recession and persistently high inflation as the market's biggest risks, with a net 68% forecasting a likely downturn in the next year.

UBS economists forecast a recession from the second through fourth quarters of this year, "as rate hikes push a vulnerable economy into contraction."

"As growth deteriorates considerably into Q2/Q3, we assume the multiple falls toward 14.5 (times)," UBS equity strategists said in a note. Combined with an expectation of weakening earnings estimates, that would lower the S&P 500 to 3,200, UBS said, roughly 16% below current levels.

Any recession could pressure corporate profits more than is factored into projections. Consensus analyst estimates call for a 4.4% increase in earnings this year, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Yet during recessions, earnings fall at an average annual rate of 24%, according to Ned Davis Research. If estimates are overly rosy, that means the P/E ratio is higher than it appears, making stocks seem less attractive.

The profit picture will start to become clearer as fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off next week. Reports are due from banks Wells Fargo and Citigroup, healthcare titan UnitedHealth Group, asset manager BlackRock and Delta Air Lines.

The 2022 surge in interest rates also could undermine stock valuations by making relatively safe assets like U.S. Treasuries more attractive alternatives. Yields on benchmark Treasuries jumped to 15-year highs last year after a long period when relatively safe assets yielded little.

"The problem with the valuation analysis right now is the old saying was there is no alternative to stocks because interest rates were so low," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

With interest rates "significantly higher than they were the last decade ... that higher multiple you used to pay for stocks may not be as justified," he added.

The equity risk premium, or extra return investors expect to receive for holding stocks over risk-free government bonds, has become less favorable over the past year, according to Truist's Lerner.

The current premium coincides with a 12-month excess return of 3.5% for the S&P 500 over the 10-year Treasury note, but "downgrades to the economy and earnings remain risks," Lerner said in a note.

Thursday's closely watched December consumer price index report could influence the scope of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes this year.

Investors are searching for bargains. State Street Global Advisors prefers mid-cap and small-cap stocks to their large-cap counterparts, said State Street's chief investment strategist Michael Arone.

The S&P 400 midcap index and the S&P 600 small-cap index are both trading at around 13 times forward earnings estimates, well below their respective long-term averages, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

"As you move down in market capitalization, the valuations become more attractive," Arone said.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Alden Bentley and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Walgreens Stock Slides As $6.5 Billion Opioid Charge Clouds Earnings Beat

    Walgreens booked a $6.5 billion charge to its first quarter earnings linked to its role in the U.S. opioid crisis.

  • China’s Cascade of Economic Support Measures Spurs Yuan Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan is set for its longest run of gains in a month after policymakers announced a raft of new measures to support the Covid-battered economy.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending

  • Meme Stocks Under Pressure After Retailer Warns Of Bankruptcy

    Bed Bath & Beyond put bankruptcy protection among its list of options as the former meme stock struggles to remain afloat.

  • Constellation Brands Stock Has Worst Day in 3 Years on Cut to Profit Forecast

    Beer and spirits maker Constellation, known for brands including Corona and Modelo, lowered its earnings outlook for fiscal 2023.

  • Tech Workers Are Driving Higher Sales. And the Layoffs Keep Coming.

    Big tech companies took a stock market beating in 2022, and many reduced head counts as they scrambled to lower costs. The result is that revenue per employee keeps climbing for many tech companies—an upbeat development—even as investors remain dubious about the industry.

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Fed Minutes Show This; Microsoft Sinks, Tesla Gains; GE Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones fought back after the Fed Minutes release. Microsoft stock tumbled but Tesla stock rose. GE stock popped after a spinoff.

  • UPDATE 3-ChatGPT creator OpenAI in talks for tender offer valuing company at $29 bln - WSJ

    OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab behind chatbot ChatGPT, is in talks to sell existing shares in a tender offer that would value the company at about $29 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The report added that the deal is structured in a way in which venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Founders Fund will buy shares from existing shareholders such as employees. Microsoft Corp which invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, was working to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the AI behind the now viral ChatGPT, the Information reported on Tuesday..

  • Dow ends down nearly 350 points after jobs data, hawkish Fed comments hammer stocks

    U.S. stock indexes ended another choppy session in the red on Thursday as investors digested a fresh batch of labor-market data and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, while looking ahead to Friday's monthly non-farm payrolls report.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Their Rapid Descent in Volatility

    Bitcoin and ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market volume, held steady within the narrow ranges they've occupied since mid December.

  • Winter Heat Wave Offers Reprieve from the Energy Crunch — For Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t let pictures of snowbound Americans give you the wrong impression. Worldwide, it’s actually a pretty warm winter. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsEuro

  • Fed's 'inclusive' jobs promise hits reality of inflation control

    Aiming to fortify broad labor market gains among U.S. minority groups over the previous decade, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2020 engineered a historic promise to try to maintain that progress by giving "broad-based and inclusive" employment a status equal if not superior to the central bank's pledge of low inflation. Officials at the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting acknowledged an economic slowdown needed to thwart inflation also meant "the unemployment rate for some demographic groups - particularly African Americans and Hispanics - would likely increase by more than the national average." It was a stark admission that highlights the dilemma the Fed faces as it balances a battle with the worst outbreak of inflation since the 1980s against possible damage to the second goal of its "dual" mandate: full employment across society.

  • U.S. plans to seek 'higher penalties' for airlines violating consumer protections

    The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said it planned to seek higher penalties for airlines and others that broke consumer protection rules, saying they were necessary to deter future violations. USDOT said in a notice posted on its website it intended to hold airlines, ticket agents and others "accountable and deter future misconduct by seeking higher penalties that would not be viewed as simply a cost of doing business." Airlines for America, an industry group, declined comment.

  • Europe, US Futures Rise Ahead of CPI and Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European and US equity futures rose alongside broad gains across Asia ahead of American jobs and eurozone inflation data that will help chart the path forward for central bank monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 202

  • Sycamore Tree’s Okada Bets on Quality CLOs as Recession Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- High-quality securitized credit is a good bet as the economy teeters on the edge of a recession that will test weaker borrowers, according to Sycamore Tree Capital Partners LP.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine La

  • China: COVID-19 will bring ‘pretty considerable disruptions in the economy,’ strategist says

    Albright Stonebridge Group Vice President Kyle Sullivan joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an overview of the Chinese economy, the sectors under the most pressure from the country’s zero-COVID policy, uncertainty around the property sector, and the outlook for economic growth in coming months.

  • Fashion Stocks Seek Redemption After Wall Street Fallout

    The industry is trying to come back after a tough year that brought some buzzy darlings back down to earth.

  • US cybersecurity director: The tech ecosystem has ‘become really unsafe’

    Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Director Jen Easterly says companies need to work more diligently to ensure the software they put out into the world can't be targeted by hackers.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Projects $15.4B Operating Profits for Q4

    ExxonMobil (XOM) expects its upstream business to lower earnings by $3.3-$4.1 billion in the fourth quarter sequentially as crude prices fell.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in Tesla Shares, Says Morgan Stanley

    Tesla (TSLA) shares have been on the end of a severe beating in recent times, with the latest meltdown taking place after the EV leader missed delivery estimates for Q4. That has only exacerbated a stock that already badly impacted by CEO Elon Musk’s ongoing Twitter shenanigans. However, according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, the stock’s awful showing – down by 42% over the past month – is “driven by EV supply > EV demand for the first time since Covid, exacerbated by technical factors.” Jona