Stock Trader’s Guide to Japan’s First Poll on New Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are nervously training their sights on Japan’s general election on Sunday, with the prospect of a surprise outcome creating choppy moves in recent days.

Japan’s ruling party is facing voters for the first time in about a decade without Shinzo Abe at the fore. The markets are uncertain on what to expect from newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with the Topix down almost 2% since he was chosen to head the Liberal Democratic Party. In the same period, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1%.

That’s made investors anxious in a country where the LDP has ruled for all but four of the past 66 years. Recent surveys have highlighted that voters aren’t crazy about Kishida. Opposition parties, while also lacking a charismatic leader, are this time better coordinated than in recent years.

Although most people expect the ruling coalition to lose some seats but retain power, traders will focus more than usual this time on the Halloween election as a lot of uncertainties remain. Here’s a look at what the potential scenarios could mean for Japanese stocks and trading strategies from analysts.

Easy Win

While Kishida has publicly said he would consider a bare majority for the coalition of the LDP and its partner Komeito as a success, many think he would want a stronger showing than winning just 233 seats of 465 available. Securing a total of 261 seats would mean an “absolute stable majority,” enabling control of the lower house standing committees.

Some polls have indicated that the LDP could retain a majority by itself. Such an outcome would be seen as a strong showing, encourage the market and help cement Kishida’s premiership.

That scenario would “help strengthen political capital for Kishida-san’s incremental policy tilt,” economists from Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., including Robert Feldman, said in an Oct. 27 note.

Naohiko Baba, an economist with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in a note that whenever the LDP got a majority, shares “have had a strong tendency to rise before the election and see an even stronger rally after the polls have closed.”

Narrow Victory

With the LDP seen surrendering some seats, the focus is now on the extent of the damage for the party.

Morgan Stanley says that “significant” seat losses of more than 40 would weigh on Japanese equities in the near-term, as concerns would rise about the stability of the government. The LDP failing to get a majority by itself would look bad for Kishida, and make the party more dependent on Komeito.

If the LDP cannot maintain a majority on its own, Kishida’s authority within the party will decline, according to Jin Kenzaki, head of Japan research at Societe Generale SA. He sees a 50% chance that the LDP won’t retain a majority. In this scenario, Kishida wouldn’t resign immediately, and he might boost his planned economic stimulus, Kenzaki said.

Some analysts added that the LDP’s poor performance might force Kishida, who has been vague about what his “new form of capitalism” actually entails, to adopt more understandable policies, or even hasten a change in leadership.

The optimal scenario for the market might be that the coalition does fine, but the LDP changes its leader, said Richard Kaye, a portfolio manager at Comgest Asset Management Japan Ltd.

Spooky Surprise

Although people think that it’s unlikely for the fractious opposition to overthrow the government, it is a possibility as this election is being held on Halloween.

Yukio Edano, leader of the largest opposition party, put the chances of a historic change in power at about the same as baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s batting average: 0.257, or about one in four. The ruling coalition would need to lose more than 72 seats for that to happen. A change in the leadership could spook the markets.

Such a scenario “would be more negative for Japanese equities given potential uncertainty about government formation and the resulting policy platform,” according to Morgan Stanley MUFG.

Post-Election Plays

Kishida has put off detailing many of his economic policies until after the election, with many investors still confused whether his redistribution policies are just talks or will be followed by action.

“I think it’s difficult to know what he really stands for,” said Comgest’s Kaye.

However, there are some sectors that might benefit from an LDP victory -- or tumble if a bad showing for Kishida hastens a leadership change. They include the nation’s tourism, technology and energy sectors.

Tourist Trap

Although Japan has some of the strictest border controls among developed countries, opposition politicians have argued for even harsher measures. Kishida has yet to outline when Japan might seek to reopen its borders, but once the election is over a plan may be imminent.

“A reopening of tourism, particularly from Asia, seems soon likely,” CLSA’s Nicholas Smith said in a report.

First, Kishida is likely to revive the “Go To” domestic travel and dining subsidy programs that began in 2020 but were shelved amid a Covid resurgence. That should benefit the likes of East Japan Railway Co. and hotel-related stocks, Smith wrote, adding that coalition partner Komeito is pushing even harder than the LDP for the programs to restart.

Tech Transformation

A “digital transformation” of Japan’s paper-heavy bureaucracy was a key policy of Kishida’s predecessor Yoshihide Suga. The LDP has held onto it and combined it with Kishida’s “digital garden city” idea aiming to use new technologies to boost regional economies. Firms offering work-from-home technologies, 5G, remote medicine and an array of startups promoting the digitalization of office tasks are likely to continue to benefit. The LDP’s manifesto also highlights cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, Japan’s belated move to boost its semiconductor industry is starting to pay dividends, with Sony Group Corp. set to partner with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to build a chip plant in Japan, an investment Kishida valued at 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion). Kishida has also appointed a minister for economic security who has described that move as a first step to reviving Japan’s chip industry. Firms in the supply chain will continue to be in focus in the coming months.

Fresh Energy

As Suga had declared that Japan will target becoming carbon neutral by 2050, it’s up to Kishida to start the implementation. The LDP is seen as nuclear-friendly, and aims to both restart nuclear reactors and invest in small next-gen modular reactors.

The largest opposition parties tend to be against building new nuclear plants, so a strong showing for them in some districts could be bad news for utilities that depend on nuclear.

Suga’s decision “was a major change in direction,” said Tomo Kinoshita, a global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management in Tokyo. “Technology related to renewable energy and related stocks will be the focus of attention.”

