Stock Up on Valentine’s Day Food Freebies and Deals On Your Way Home From Work

If you believe nothing says I love you like free food, you’re in luck this Valentine’s Day. If you forgot to make dinner reservations at your favorite spot, or if cash is a little tight, you can grab one of these great deals on your way home from work.

Popeyes

Popeyes makes it easy to grab dinner for two with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its classic or spicy medium chicken sandwich combo. If you’d prefer bone-in chicken or tenders, go for a few $6 Big Box deals, which each include two sides and a buttermilk biscuit.

Taco Bell

If your love would take tacos over chocolate any day, you’ll want to make a stop at Taco Bell for a free Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos with any purchase of $1 or more. Don’t forget to make sure you sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards program to claim your free taco.

Starbucks

Starbucks wants to make it easy for you to stay in and snuggle this Valentine’s Day. Place an order on Uber Eats and use code VDAY50 for 50% off your order, up to $10 in savings.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s decided to keep the love — and Frosty shakes — flowing through the entire month. Get buy-one-get-one-for-$1 premium hamburgers all month. Through February 27, you can get a free medium Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase through the mobile app. And, today only, celebrate Valentine’s Day with 25% off any Wendy’s delivery of $15 or more with GrubHub.

Applebee’s

If you want to take it up a notch to be “fancy like Applebee’s on date night” as the song goes, treat your love to a $5 Tipsy Cupid vodka lemonade or Date Night Daiquiri made with Bacardi.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s celebrates Valentine’s Day in style with the return of their heart-shaped pizza for just $11.99. Keep in mind you’ll need a pizza cutter to enjoy all the cheesy goodness, as the heart-shaped pizza comes whole, not sliced.

Outback Steakhouse

If your love is just beginning to bloom, you may want to celebrate with dinner for two at Outback Steakhouse. Their four-course Valentine’s meal includes shrimp appetizers, side salads, and your choice of steak, salmon or chicken, starting at $54. The special is available for dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery.

Once you’ve ordered dinner for the evening, don’t forget to make one more stop at the grocery store for flowers. Even with inflation driving up costs, you can still make Valentine’s Day special without breaking the bank.

