Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.29

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYBT) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.29 per share on 30th of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Stock Yards Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Stock Yards Bancorp's payout ratio of 36% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 38.1%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 31% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Stock Yards Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.507 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.6% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Stock Yards Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.1% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We should note that Stock Yards Bancorp has issued stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Stock Yards Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Stock Yards Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

