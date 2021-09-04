Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.28

The board of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of October to US$0.28. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Stock Yards Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Stock Yards Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 6.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Stock Yards Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.48 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.8% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Stock Yards Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.0% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We'd also point out that Stock Yards Bancorp has issued stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We Really Like Stock Yards Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Stock Yards Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Stock Yards Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

