Stockbridge High's Jason Gruber is first LSJ 'Student of the Week'

School districts across the Lansing area nominated students to be recognized as high achievers in a new initiative from the Lansing State Journal.

The inaugural five high school students were from Stockbridge, Leslie, Holt, Potterville and East Lansing. The next poll will be active Monday, Feb. 12, at 7:00 a.m.

Winner: Jason Gruber, Stockbridge High School

Junior Jason Gruber smiles while working in robotics class on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Stockbridge High School. Gruber is working on a project to send a rocket 800 feet into the air with an egg that stays intact for the entire flight.

Jason was selected for the NASA Stem Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) Internship during the summer of 2023 and invited back to NASA Johnson Space Center in Texas in October for a special event to reveal an asteroid. He has been part of projects such as launching a High Altitude Balloon and designing a cube-satellite. Stockbridge Principal Jeffrey Trapp describes him as a gracious and kind leader who is doing extraordinary things.

Other students recognized

Jaylyn Wilder, Holt High School: Jaylyn is described by her biology teacher Heather Peterson as an outstanding student in all areas, especially science. Jaylyn has a 4.0 GPA and has taken many Advanced Placement classes including AP Chemistry, AP Biology, AP Calculus, AP Government. Jaylyn is also part of the Eaton County RESA Student Zoology program where students spend their mornings at Potter Park Zoo for high school credit. Jaylyn is a state medalist for Science Olympiad competition and earned a first place medal in Botany last year at States at MSU in addition to three other state medals in Cell Biology, Forestry and Green Generation. Jaylyn is a co-captain of the Science Olympiad team this year and serves as a student coach for the new students. Jaylyn volunteers in the school by helping teachers out in their classroom. Jaylyn also plays on school and club volleyball teams in addition to a high level of academic success.

Josh Dupuis, East Lansing High School: Josh is a sophomore and has been recognized by Michigan State University for achievements in science. Josh received an award from MSU and the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in the 2023 “Distinguished Trailblazers in the Sciences” national competition.

Christina Bissett, Potterville High School: Christina is described by the Potterville Middle/High School Principal Kaytie Palmiter as quick to help others without being asked if she finishes first and has free time, a joy to have in the classroom and very deserving of this award. She joined yearbook this year and makes an effort to go to different games and include everyone in her photos.

Sarah Krupa, Leslie High School: Sarah is described by her band teacher as a great leader in the percussion section and band. She is always prepared for class, is a hard worker, and a positive influence on her peers. Sarah also participates in the musical as a performer in the pit, where she demonstrates great musical instincts.

