Stockbridge police announce launch of K-9 unit, welcomes ‘Moos’ to department

The Stockbridge Police Department announced the official launch of its Police K-9 Program, established by the department’s first K-9 team, Moos (pronounced Moose) and handler Corporal Blake Zimmerman.

According to the department, the effort has been a year in the making. In 2023, SPD said they took decisive steps to establish their K-9 Unit.

Zimmerman, the first handler for the department, will oversee the program’s implementation. The department said he brings “a wealth of knowledge in K-9 handling to the role,” along with more than 10 years of police experience.

Moos, his new partner in fighting crime, is a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd. The two were trained together at Valhall K9 in Hull, Ga.

“The launch of our Police K9 Program is a significant milestone for our department and the community we serve. This highly trained K9 team will be an invaluable asset in our relentless mission to protect and serve. We remain steadfast in our dedication to strengthening community relationships and fostering trust through transparency and engagement,” Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer said.

While training at Valhall, Zimmerman and Moos learned how to work together to “conduct building searches, detect narcotics and apprehend and subdue violent subjects,” according to the department’s announcement.

On Jan. 4, 2024, Stockbridge police will host an evening launch event for their new program. It’ll be held at 6 p.m. at the Stockbridge Police Headquarters.

