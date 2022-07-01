New Stockbridge Police Department officially taking on crime in their city

Stockbridge police have taken over patrolling their city streets from the Henry County Police Department.

The Stockbridge Police Department held a ceremony on Thursday to assume command from Henry County police.

“We want to deliver to the promises we’ve made to the community,” said new police chief Frank Trammer shortly before his department officially began operating.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new department and its 62 officers officially began patrolling the streets at midnight on Friday morning.

Trammer says that cooperation with Clayton and Henry County departments is a priority.

“Crime does not have boundaries so we need to be working together to address those issues,” he told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Councilman Elton Alexander says the city of Stockbridge has been seeing an increase in crime over the last few years, which is why he felt like creating their own police department was important.

“We’ve ticked up in violence in the past couple of years and we want to make sure that that number does not elevate,” Alexander said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Nearly 1,000 people applied to work with the department, so Trammer says they have a strong waiting list to hire future officers.