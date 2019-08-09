Will stockholders approve the merger between GateHouse owner and Gannett?

Two major shareholders made significant investments in New Media Investment Group this week after it announced plans to acquire Gannett, the owner of USA TODAY, and create the nation's largest news company by print and digital audience.

But the investors could be on opposite sides of a campaign to persuade stockholders to approve the proposed merger.

The proposed combination of Gannett and GateHouse, owned by New Media, has earned the support of each company's board, but shareholders must sign off for the deal to be completed.

Among influential investors who may be poised to approve the deal is billionaire Leon Cooperman, who upped his stake in New Media twice this week, bringing his total investment to 9.9%.

But a potential opponent is MNG Enterprises, controlled by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. MNG, which recently failed in a hostile takeover attempt of Gannett, acquired a 9.4% stake in New Media on Thursday and signaled plans to potentially oppose the merger or propose alternatives, according to a public filing Friday.

Ken Doctor, media analyst at Newsonomics, said Alden could be angling to offload its newspapers, which include the Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News, or could be trying to combine MNG with New Media or Gannett, which owns more than 100 local news operations nationwide.

Without New Media or Gannett as a potential partner, MNG has limited off ramps to exit the financially challenged journalism industry, Doctor said. If Alden directs MNG to oppose the New Media deal, it could pose an obstacle to the acquisition's future, especially if that action causes others to vote no.

Amid significant volatility in New Media's stock and attention to the new debt issued to help finance the transaction, investors are expected to closely scrutinize the deal. While Gannett is about twice as large as New Media by revenue, New Media shareholders would own 50.5% of the combined company, while Gannett stockholders would own 49.5%.

Executives from New Media and Gannett are expected to hit the road in the coming weeks to meet with investors to explain the merits of the transaction, which is a typical part of the mergers-and-acquisitions process, according to a person familiar with the situation.

In the aftermath of Monday's merger announcement, New Media's stock vacillated sharply as investors weighed the company's agreement to acquire Gannett in a cash-and-stock deal.

The Gannett building in McLean VA. More

Amid broader market volatility, shares of New Media have dropped sharply since Aug. 2, the last full trading day before the merger was announced. The company's stock has experienced big swings during the past week, with daily drops of as much as 18.6% Tuesday and a gain as high as 23.9% Thursday.

The acquisition deal, initially worth about $1.4 billion to Gannett shareholders, was worth slightly under $1.3 billion as of Thursday's close of $8.81 per share for New Media's stock.

Gannett's stock, meanwhile, has fallen less severely since Aug. 2. The stock remains up sharply since reports surfaced May 30 that GateHouse and Gannett were in merger talks.

Thursday's 23.9% increase in New Media's stock was "helpful" to ensuring the deal doesn't get tripped up, said Douglas Arthur, a stock analyst with Huber Research Partners who tracks Gannett. But Arthur said that if the stocks remain on the "same trajectory going down," it could place the deal in jeopardy.

A person familiar with the matter said that despite the volatility in New Media shares, sharp upward and downward movement is not unusual in the early days after an announcement of a deal.