Stockholm bourse fines SAS over late pilot strike statement

SAS aircraft is parked on the ground during a pilot strike at Copenhagen Airport
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - SAS said on Friday the Stockholm bourse's disciplinary committee had slapped the airline with a fine relating to its information handling in connection with the outbreak of a pilot strike on July 4.

SAS said reporters outside the venue in Stockholm for the mediation had been informed of the breakdown in talks and the strike a few minutes before the company published a statement on the news.

It said Nasdaq Stockholm had therefore given it a fine corresponding to three times SAS's annual fee to the stock exchange. It was not immediately clear how large the fee is and a SAS spokesperson declined to specify the amount.

"SAS has taken measures to strengthen the procedures aimed at ensuring that insider information does not reach the media before the company has completed the distribution of a regulatory press release," it said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Denies Reports It’s Weighing Exit of US Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shares slumped to a record low after the bank was forced to deny a Reuters report that it is considering exiting the US market, signaling that doubts still remain over the troubled lender’s upcoming strategy revamp. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming f

  • Is it Still a Wise Move to Invest in Telecom Italia (TIIAY)?

    Bonhoeffer Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy that can be downloaded here. The Bonhoeffer Fund returned -14.9% net of fees in the second quarter of 2022. In the same time period, the MSCI World ex-US, a broad-based index, returned -14.7%, and the DFA International Small Cap […]

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Global Growth Fears Spread: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures extended declines at the end of a week that underscored expectations for tighter monetary policy and a slowing global economy. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Stre

  • Daimler Truck begins producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China

    Daimler Truck has begun producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China, with the first vehicles rolling off production lines at its joint plant with China's Foton Motor Co in Beijing on Friday, the truck and bus maker said. China is the world's biggest market for heavy trucks, with around 1.5 million units sold in 2021 - more than in the U.S., Japan and Europe combined, according to data from German car association VDA. But the market is largely dominated by local companies including FAW's Jiefang, Dongfeng Motor and Sinotruk, which offer more price-competitive products.

  • The Smart Way to Invest $100,000 for Retirement

    If you have $100,000 to invest, you have many options to consider. We break down how to invest $100,000 to earn returns for your future goals.

  • Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets

    Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) is back in Chinese markets, its chief investment officer said, making its way back to the world's second-largest economy after withdrawing last year. UBP has more than $150 billion of assets. It returned to China in August after having exited all positions in Chinese equities and credit by the third quarter of 2021, Norman Villamin, CIO of wealth management, told Reuters.

  • Is Lockheed Martin (LMT) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Old West Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund’s All Cap portfolio was down 16.7%, its Small Cap portfolio was down 19.1%, and its three L.P.’s performed well on a relative basis. If you consider that all of its […]

  • PFI: Who are the Popular Front of India and why are they being raided?

    Indian authorities have raided homes and offices of PFI leaders and arrested dozens of them.

  • Pound falls to lowest since 1985 ahead of mini-Budget tax cuts - live updates

    Kwarteng warns Bank of England over blaming Ukraine war for inflation FTSE 100 falls 0.5pc ahead of mini-Budget Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Overzealous central banks are making another horrible mistake, so batten down the hatches Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Bitcoin has reached bottom and could go back above $60,000 ‘some time in the next 4 years,’ says MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    Michael Saylor, chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) said bitcoin could go back to $68,990, its peak reached in November “sometime in the next four years,” and could reach $500,000 in the next decade if it matches the market cap of gold. MicroStrategy is also making developments on the Lightning network, a payment protocol layered on the Bitcoin network, Saylor told MarketWatch Editor-in-Chief Mark DeCambre at the Best New Ideas in Money Festival Wednesday. “We’re building Lightning wallets that can be deployed to enterprises, say that you can give it (bitcoin) to 1,000 of your employees in an afternoon, or lightning walls where you can wrap your websites with a layer of digital energy to protect it from cybersecurity attacks,” Saylor said.

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • The Fed raised rates — retirees and near-retirees should do this

    Retirees have to watch their spending, especially after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike announced on Wednesday. For the third time in a row, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would raise the benchmark federal-funds rate – this time, by a 0.75 percentage point so that it hovers between 3% to 3.25%. The news may seem unsettling for retirees, in particular, many of whom are living on fixed incomes.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Rising rates, price slump deal double blow to Hong Kong homeowners

    When Stephanie Cheung bought a small, two-bedroom apartment for HK$7.7 million ($981,041) as an investment in April 2021, she booked a 6% gain by the summer as Hong Kong's property market boomed to historical highs. The price surge was driven in part by optimism that Hong Kong's borders would reopen after some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 measures over the past two-and-a half years. The price of Cheung's 450 square foot flat has dropped 6%, and the rental income of HK$16,300 is no longer enough to cover mortgage repayments after monthly interest increased by HK$2,400 a few months ago.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Lumber falls after mortgage rates solidify their move above 6% amid hawkish Fed rate hikes

    "The lumber market continues to be in a state of overall malaise as buyers anticipate lower overall demand going forward," Sherwood Lumber told Insider.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has seen downturns, recessions, market crashes, and all sorts of adversity in the markets over the years. Investors who are worried about the markets today should heed the Oracle of Omaha's advice and simply bet on America. Three U.S.-based stocks that investors can buy to bet on America are Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13

    This has been a painful year for seniors living on a fixed income, as the U.S. economy is experiencing the highest inflation since the early 1980s. In fact, last year, the Social Security Administration announced the 2022 COLA the same day as the September 2021 CPI report. Seniors may be looking forward to as large an increase as possible; however, if you're one of them, you should be careful for what you wish for.