About 30 FFA students from Abilene and Cooper high schools came together Saturday at the AISD School Farm on E.S. 22nd Street for the AHS-CHS Local Stock Show.

Abilene High School Agriculture teacher Cindy Easley opens the arena gate as sophomore Sky Marsh (left) and junior Audrie Perez coax their goats inside during Saturday's AHS-CHS Local Stock Show at the AISD School Farm.

Students showed a variety of livestock, including goats, cattle, pigs, and rabbits. The small show gave students a chance at working the kinks out for showing at the larger livestock shows this season, including Taylor County's beginning Jan. 17 at the Expo Center.

Sophomore Marlie Wonnacott tries to get her goat to calm down Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Stocking Up: AHS-CHS kick off livestock show season with local show