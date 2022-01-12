Stocking up on food during an emergency
Anything can happen that can affect the food supply, especially severe weather like a hurricane or even disasters such as a wildfire or a pandemic. Know which kinds of food to stock up on.
Anything can happen that can affect the food supply, especially severe weather like a hurricane or even disasters such as a wildfire or a pandemic. Know which kinds of food to stock up on.
UBS Head of APAC ESG and Sustainability Research, Ronald Wu, discusses how to implement climate integration across different sectors and investment opportunities in ESG in Asia. He speaks to Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on 'Bloomberg Markets Asia' from the sidelines of the UBS Greater China Conference.
Testing for the coronavirus in Tom Green Co. began Feb. 29, 2020. This article will be updated daily with testing information for January 2022.
Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.
After we see photos of Jane Seymour rocking her 70s and Salma Hayek’s toned frame at 50, we don’t mind aging gracefully. We welcome what aging brings, but sometimes, on those days where we can’t even stand to see a single gray hair, we run to our skincare regimen. From anti-aging oils to gentle moisturizers, […]
The South-Western City School District will have a new program designed to help adults earn credentials to give them a start in various in-demand career fields.
The watchdog audit comes only weeks after the Pentagon unveiled its latest report on extremism in the ranks.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touted the Biden administration's efforts to avoid further supply chain disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic during a visit to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Tuesday."As long as the pandemic persists, as long as we are making up for decades of past disinvestment, we are going to see impacts on shipping times and shipping cost," Buttigieg said during a press conference at the Port of...
The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as […]
When will the coronavirus pandemic end? That's a question we'd all like to know the definitive answer to. For now, there appears to be hope on the horizon. With widespread vaccinations and more people recovering from the omicron variant, Dr. Mike Cirigliano believes we could reach herd immunity and COVID-19 will eventually become a "nuisance."
Last fall, I picked up Stanley Tucci’s best-selling memoir, Taste: My Life Through Food. It includes many of the dishes that were featured on his CNN show, Searching For Italy, and not surprisingly, many of those recipes were for pasta dishes.
Voting reform looks as unlikely this year as Build Back Better:Although President Biden is now championing voting protection as the most pressing domestic issue, top Democratic lawmakers see little path to passage of anything like what the party’s base is demanding.Why it matters: As midterm campaigning ramps up, Biden’s biggest accomplishments could well be in his rear-view mirror.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."All the Democrats in the Senate are anx
The lawsuit alleges that the school board violated the state’s open meetings act.
There is growing evidence that what happens in the tropics can influence our weather here.
Florida on Monday reported 125,996 cases and 182 new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. This is the largest multi-day increase of newly reported cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A couple of 14-pound bass were pulled out of O.H. Ivie in the first eight days of January. The lake produced 12 of the 23 Legacy ShareLunkers last year.
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the special election to succeed the late Representative Alcee Hastings (D., Fla.) in Florida’s 20th congressional district on Tuesday, according to a projection by the Associated Press.
Comedian Mike Young, Bob Saget's touring partner and friend, tells TODAY about their last text exchange and what kind of person Saget was.
A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. The lockdown of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, was announced late Monday after two cases of the omicron variant were reported. Another 13 million people have been locked down in Xi’an for nearly three weeks, and 1.1 million more in Yuzhou for more than a week.
Former NFL executives and network television voices blasted the Dolphins for dismissing Brian Flores as coach on Monday, while some of his players sounded stunned and disappointed.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs play Sunday in an NFL wild-card playoff game. Which team will get the victory?