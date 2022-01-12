Stocking up on food during an emergency

Axios

Voting reform looks as unlikely this year as Build Back Better:Although President Biden is now championing voting protection as the most pressing domestic issue, top Democratic lawmakers see little path to passage of anything like what the party’s base is demanding.Why it matters: As midterm campaigning ramps up, Biden’s biggest accomplishments could well be in his rear-view mirror.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."All the Democrats in the Senate are anx