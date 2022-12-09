From stocking stuffers to candles — Anthropologie gift ideas you can grab before Christmas

best gifts from Anthropologie

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Anthropologie is one of those stores you can’t help but look into when you pass by. We don’t blame you: It has some of the most beautiful, unique pieces that money can buy. You can find pieces from every category, from home décor to kitchen appliances and fashion accessories. With holiday season in full swing, Anthropologie makes the perfect destination for Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

Whether you’re looking for an incredible gift for the favorite lady in your life or a small stocking stuffer, we’ve compiled a list of the best Anthropologie Christmas gifts you can get this holiday season.

►The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

1. For the homebody: Pillar candles

best gifts from Anthropologie: candles

These striped candles are a unique, classic gift that can light up any home. They come in four magnificent striped colors, and blow any classic solid-colored candle out of the water. Typically, pillar candles come in solid colors, but these colors are some of the most unique you can find. They come in two sizes, and they will burn up to 49 hours—so you’re homebody friend can enjoy a little candlelight while staying cozy at home.

From $23 at Anthropologie

2. For the interior decorator: Velvet pillow

best gifts from Anthropologie: velvet pillows

A gorgeous, bright velvet pillow can light up any interior and give some fluffy comfort to a bed or sofa. The reviews say this pillow is soft and packed with fluff. They come in six rich colors that inspire luxury and in multiple sizes—round, rectangular, and square.

From $48 at Anthropologie

3. For the Apple lover: Smart watch band

best gifts from Anthropologie: apple watch band

You might have a friend who hasn’t upgraded that default Apple Watch band. Everyone needs a band that can up the ante if you need to go out to a fashionable event. This smart watch band comes in four beautiful colors that imitate acrylic or crystal. The bands are adjustable with a jeweler’s kit (or you can take it to a local jeweler). It’s lightweight and comes with a stainless steel butterfly clasp.

Story continues

$65 at Anthropologie

4. For the dinner party host: A marble serving board

best gifts from Anthropologie: serving board

The holiday season means it’s cheese and wine season, and serving boards are no longer an optional dining item. This marble and brass board is dotted with brass symbols of luck, making it a statement for any holiday dinner party.

$41 at Anthropologie

5. For the plant-lover: Minka textured pot

best gifts from Anthropologie: planter

Plant moms and dads can never have enough pots to go around! This amazing minka textured pot comes in four sizes and can be used as a plant holder or as a vase for flowers and holiday baubles. The cement pot comes in black or cream. It also makes the perfect centerpiece for the holiday dinner table.

$24 at Anthropologie

6. For the home bartender: Agate coasters

best gifts from Anthropologie: coasters

Home during the holidays always has guests clamoring around that priceless coffee table, so hosts may keep a hawkish eye out for them to use coasters. This agate coaster will catch guests’ eyes and ensure tabletops are safe. Note that these are sold separately so if you want to have four in a set, you’ll need to put four in your cart.

$12 at Anthropologie

7. For the baker: Pear spatula

best gifts from Anthropologie: spatula

You could have a plain old white spatula…or a spatula with pears! This cute spatula will bring delight to any baker in your life. The spatula is made of beachwood and silicone, and is decorated with pears and holly leaves. If you want to get your giftee a matching set, Anthropologie has adorable pear and holly bread pans, pie dishes, and more.

$9 at Anthropologie

8. For the whiskey-lover: Glass decanter

best gifts from Anthropologie: decanter

Who doesn’t want an incredible decanter for their at-home work desk or bar cart? The Greer decanter can also be a special addition to the holiday dinner table for serving wine or sangria and can double as a centerpiece. This is an elegant gift that is versatile and a gorgeous addition to anyone’s home.

$38 at Anthropologie

9. For the art-lover: Gold frames

best gifts from Anthropologie: frames

Anyone who has art in their home knows that the frame can really make it stand out. These ornamental gold frames will showcase any art or photos. They come in four sizes, and an additional trifold frame. Although the description claims they cannot be hung up, one reviewer says that a wire can be slipped through two holes in the back for wall art.

From $26 at Anthropologie

10. For their vanity: Tabletop mirror

best gifts from Anthropologie: mirror

This is one incredible and unique vanity mirror perfect for a friend or family member who does makeup, or someone who loves unique-looking furniture pieces. The mirror has an antique brass hand that holds up a 12 by 9 inch circular mirror. It makes for an incredible piece in a bedroom or bathroom. If they love making a statement, consider gifting them this piece.

$88 at Anthropologie

11. For the cluttered one: Ceramic organizer

best gifts from Anthropologie: organizer

A sweet little organizer that doubles as a potential planter is perfect for a disorganized loved one’s desk or dresser. The piece is made of white ceramic and can be filled with jewelry, earrings or other trinkets that are often strewn over dressers. Combine the jewelry with a little aloe plant or pothos, and it’ll be a bright, useful centerpiece in the bedroom.

$26 at Anthropologie

12. For the tea lover: Le Creuset tea kettle

best gifts from Anthropologie: tea kettle

A tea-lover can never have enough teapots and teacups. The Le Creuset Demi Kettle is made of chip-resistant glazed stoneware and carbon steel that heats water quickly. It has a lovely retro look and comes in four colors. Your recipient can make tea, pour-over coffee, oatmeal and more in this little appliance. It’ll make teatime all the more delightful.

$84 at Anthropologie

13. For the one always looking to the stars: Astrology Journal

best gifts from Anthropologie: journal

Astrological signs and self-care go hand-in-hand, and this self-care journal makes them two in one. The journal has astrological definitions alongside daily prompts that inspire introspection. The giftee will follow thoughtful prompts that encourage them to be thoughtful about their hopes, fears, and tracking daily progress with long-term goals.

$17 at Anthropologie

14. For the chocolate lover: Hot chocolate sticks

best gifts from Anthropologie: hot chocolate

The cold holiday months make hot chocolate taste that much better. These Ticket Chocolate hot chocolate sticks come in a set of three gourmet sticks that can be melted in hot milk. Flavors include milk peppermint, spiced apple cider, French truffle and dark chocolate peppermint. This is the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for a host with the most.

$17 at Anthropologie

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 14 best Anthropologie gifts for everyone on your Christmas list