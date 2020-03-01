How to stockpile healthy and nutritious food for a 14-day quarantine as coronavirus spreads across the US

Brett Stevens/Getty

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across 47 countries, people are bracing for social, economic, and health impacts, including the possible shutdown of businesses and services.

In a recent survey of 1,051 US adults by Insider Data, 22% said they've already begun stockpiling food in case of a coronavirus-related emergency such as a quarantine.

But you don't have to be an obsessive prepper to have a good supply ready when you need it.

Here are some tips from experts on how to build a nutritious emergency stash, and what you can make from those ingredients.

If this is you, don't feel you have to fill your pantry with saltines and tomato soup.

There are ways to eat well even if you're unable to leave your home for several days, according to Alyssa Pike, registered dietitian and manager of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council.

Here's what you should plan to stash in case of emergency, and some tips for prepping healthy, satisfying meals in case of emergency.

Stock up on canned foods that contain liquid, and remember: frozen veggies are just as nutritious as fresh

Dry goods like rice, pasta, beans, oats, and the like, should be your foundation, according to Pike. They have long shelf lives, are easy to store, and can be incorporated into a variety of nutritious meals. Be sure to store them properly — keeping your grains in an airtight container in a cool, dry place to maintain the quality (and taste).

Canned goods have a very long shelf life, are inexpensive, and easy to obtain. However, they can also be bulky and take up space, so prioritize foods that come with a high amount of liquids, to help maximize your liquid intake, too — a top tip from emergency preparation blog Happy Prepper.

For example, with tomatoes or beans: if you're not using the excess liquid immediately, save it to cook other dried food like rice and pasta. Canned tuna (in water, not oil) can provide liquid as well as protein. Fruits, canned in juice instead of syrup, can also keep you hydrated.

Frozen foods should be part of your stash to add vitamins and nutrients. "Don't forget about your freezer," Pike said. "Frozen foods such as fruits, vegetables also have a longer shelf life than perishable versions."

Frozen peas, carrots, spinach, berries, and the like, are just as good for you as fresh.

Focus on uncomplicated recipes with these simple ingredients

Homemade soups are likely to be lower in saturated fat, sodium and processed ingredients than store-bought, and can be made with canned goods like beans, tomatoes, and veggies, with frozen root vegetables.

Consider this recipe (minus the avocado) for vegetarian chili with sweet potato, black beans, onion, and a jar of salsa with a shelf-stable bouillon cube.

Or, try this black bean soup by combining two cans of black beans with a canned of diced tomatoes with chicken broth (either canned or by mixing a bouillon cube with water) and add whatever you have on hand to season and garnish, like dried peppers, parsley or cilantro.

For breakfast, a good option is oatmeal with thawed frozen berries, nuts, and/or peanut butter.

Pasta salads — like this one with frozen green peas, canned black olives, and Italian dressing — and grain salads can add some variety. This recipe (with canned tomatoes instead of fresh) is a good option.