Stockport crash: Passenger killed as car hits wall
A man was killed when a car smashed into a wall.
The 27-year-old was a passenger in an Audi that hit the perimeter of Houldsworth Mill in Broadstone Road, Stockport, at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.
Officers said he died at the scene and appealed for information.
A man, also 27, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.
