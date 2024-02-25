Stockport crash: Passenger killed as car hits wall

The car hit the wall outside Houldsworth Mill

A man was killed when a car smashed into a wall.

The 27-year-old was a passenger in an Audi that hit the perimeter of Houldsworth Mill in Broadstone Road, Stockport, at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.

Officers said he died at the scene and appealed for information.

A man, also 27, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

Why not follow BBC Manchester on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk