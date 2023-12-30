Stockport: Pedestrian, 70, dies after crash with car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving

A 70-year-old pedestrian has died and a motorist has been arrested following a collision.

A car struck the man on Town Street in Stockport, near the junction with Hollins Lane, at about 17:10 GMT on Friday.

The victim died in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and was released under investigation by Greater Manchester Police.

The force appealed for information from witnesses, anyone who may have assisted with first aid, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk