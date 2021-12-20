Stockport woman will serve 6 to 9 years in prison for vehicular homicide

Attorney Marie Seiber with client Pamela Marion of Stockport Monday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Marion received 6 to 9 years in prison for vehicular homicide related to an incident in August 2020.

COSHOCTON — A Stockport woman was sentenced Monday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court related to a vehicular homicide.

Pamela D. Marion, 49, was indicted in October 2020 with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree felonies, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or combination, a first-degree misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite or a controlled substance, a first-degree misdemeanor, from an incident on Aug. 24, 2020.

In November, the state dropped counts two and four of the indictment in exchange for Marion pleading no contest to one of the vehicular homicide and one of the OVI charges. The misdemeanor merged with the felony at sentencing.

Marion received an indefinite term of 6 to 9 years in prison with the minimum term of 6 years mandatory.

She also had her driver's license suspended for life and will have to serve from 18 months to three years of post release control once released from prison. Marion was granted 234 days of credit for local incarceration. Attorney Marie Seiber said her client plans to appeal the ruling.

The indictment stated Marion was under the influence of alcohol and amphetamine and that she was operating a 2004 Suzuki XL 7 that caused the death of Robert Jacobs, 50, of Coshocton.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said the two-vehicle crash occurred on Ohio 16, just west of Ohio 83 in Jackson Township. Authorities determined Marion went left of center and struck a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Jacobs.

Marion was emotional as she spoke in court. She denied being on drugs. She also said she had no memory of the incident, but it haunts her.

"I honestly don't remember what happened. I don't recall the accident itself, but I have nightmares," she said. "I've asked God for forgiveness over and over and I just hope the family can forgive me."

The victim's wife, Jean Jacobs, and mother, Christine Jacobs, spoke in court. Jean wanted Marion to see her and hear her in order to understand what Marion had taken from her, her son and the rest of the family.

"You took a man who was everything," Jean told Marion. "He was my everything. We weren't just together, we had a life together. It was going to be our time and you took that from us."

Christine said her family was now broken, but her main hope was that Marion would come to grips with what happened and use the experience to help others. Christine said her husband couldn't be in court, because he wouldn't be able to hold it together.

"This is the hardest thing I have ever had to face and it will never end. What I think I want to say to you, what I need to say to you, is that you need to accept responsibility for what you did. Tell God how sorry you are and go onto to tell others what you have done," Christine said. "Take your life and do something to help others, so this doesn't happen to them."

Judge Robert Batchelor felt the victim impact statements were powerful and he hoped Marion understood the consequences of her actions.

"There's a little boy without a dad. There's a wife without her husband. There is a mother without her child. That's significant impact," Batchelor said. "It's really unspeakable. We really can't describe the tragedy that has unfolded here."

Batchelor was disturbed by Marion's criminal history which included past convictions for OVI, failure to control and possession of methamphetamine. He said numerous times those in his court charged with vehicular homicide had these red flags they refused to recognize.

"That was your warning. That's what you received to let you know something has gone wrong. You were driving while impaired, you shouldn't do that. I've had that so often in this court," Batchelor said. "That's that's the warning and you didn't heed the warning."

