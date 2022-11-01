Stocks Advance in Asia Before Rate-Hike Decisions: Markets Wrap

Stocks Advance in Asia Before Rate-Hike Decisions: Markets Wrap
Brett Miller and Tassia Sipahutar
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced during the Asian trading session amid higher bond yields and investor focus on central bank decisions and the pace of further interest rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tech shares led a rebound in Hong Kong equities, which on Monday slumped to the lowest since 2009. Japanese shares climbed as the yen’s weakness supported sentiment for the nation’s exporters. Technology and EV battery companies pushed South Korea’s benchmark index higher.

US equity futures rose after the S&P 500 declined, weighed down by big tech. US Energy shares had whipsawed on news that President Joe Biden would call on Congress to consider tax penalties for producers accruing record profits.

Australian bond yields advanced ahead of a projected 25-basis-points rate hike by the central bank later Tuesday. The likely small increase in the policy rate contrasts with expectations for another jumbo hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Treasury yields were little changes after increases in rates across the curve on Monday saw two-year US yields climb to around 4.5%. Swap markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point hike this week amid the Fed’s most-aggressive tightening campaign in four decades.

Still, strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic believe the Fed’s aggressive hiking is nearing an end, providing the prospect of relief for markets. The US will likely raise rates by 50 basis points in December and pause after one more 25-basis-point hike in the first quarter, he said.

Indicators such as the inversion of the yield curve between 10-year and three-month Treasuries “all support a Fed pivot sooner rather than later,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

Looking ahead, Bespoke Investment Group said November has historically been one of the strongest months of the year for US stocks. The S&P 500 has experienced an average gain of 0.82% with positive returns 69% of the time, according to data going back to 1983. Over the last 10 years, the gauge saw a median advance of 1.26% and gains nine out of 10 times.

Traders in Asia will be watching Caixin China PMI figures after a separate data release Monday showed the nation’s factory and services activity contracted in October, sending ripples though global markets.

In currency markets, the yen is back within reach of the 150 level versus the dollar. Japan spent a record 6.3 trillion yen ($42 billion) in October to counter the yen’s sharp slide against the dollar, as it tried to limit speculative moves adding to pressure on the currency.

The offshore yuan declined, edging closer to its weakest on record, as China signaled a looser grip on the currency by weakening the fixing.

“We expect that strong dollar trend will continue at least into mid to early 2023,” Todd Jablonski, chief investment officer of asset allocation at Principal Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The strong US dollar likely correlates with peak US policy rates in early 2023.”

Elsewhere, oil held losses before interest-rate decisions by central banks and gold slightly rose.

Key events this week:

  • Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday

  • US construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, Tuesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

  • US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday

  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

  • US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% of 10:56 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% on Monday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.1%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.2%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The euro rose 0.1% to $0.9895

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 148.25 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3433 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $20,540.66

  • Ether rose 1.1% to $1,582.27

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.04%

  • Yields on Australia’s 10-year bonds rose six basis points to 3.82%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $86.40 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,638.08 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China's Oct factory activity shrinks as COVID curbs hit output, demand - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity weakened in October as protracted COVID-19 restrictions disrupted production and subdued demand, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a weaker economic recovery in the fourth quarter. In line with China's official PMI, which unexpectedly fell into contraction last month, waning factory activity weighed on the fragile recovery of the world's second-biggest economy amid a deepening property crisis and weakening demand. Both output and new orders extended declines at the start of the fourth quarter as a pickup in COVID-19 clusters and stringent containment measures dragged on any meaningful rebound, the PMI showed.

  • Marriott (MAR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Marriott's (MAR) third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the reopening of international borders, leniency in travel restrictions, unit expansion efforts and hotel conversions.

  • Dow Notches Strongest Month of Trading Since 1976

    At +11%, it's the best October on record for the blue-chip index and the strongest single-month of trading since the U.S. Bicentennial.

  • Lula Poised to Win Brazil Election, Pollster Datafolha Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is poised to beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential elections, according to projections from local pollster Datafolha.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Under Pressure as Energy Giants Pare Rally: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • Oil prices edge lower as China COVID-19 woes dampen demand

    Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, extending losses of 1% from the previous session as more extensive COVID-19 curbs in China increased fears of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.35 a barrel.

  • AMD Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    It's no secret that it's been rough sailing for AMD shares in 2022, down nearly 60% and coming nowhere near the general market's performance.

  • TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TuSimple (TSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 14.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meme stock rally could be sign that investor appetite for risk is returning

    Rallies in Holdings Inc, Revlon Inc, Tilray Brands Inc and other so-called meme stocks on Monday may be another sign that investors' appetite for risk is rebounding as the broad S&P 500 closes out the month of October with an 8% gain. , which returned to public markets in late 2021 after merging with a SPAC, rallied nearly 35%, while Revlon Inc, which said last week that it was exploring a sale of the bankrupt company, rose 4.8%. Canadian cannabis company Tilray, meanwhile, jumped 12.1%.

  • JPMorgan Says Dovish Fed Could Spark 10% S&P Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- While hopes for a less aggressive Federal Reserve helped US stocks overcome last week’s flurry of disappointing earnings from tech giants, JPMorgan Chase &. Co.’s trading desk now sees room for a massive rally should policy makers turn dovish when they announce their decision on Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally

  • Dow clinches best October ever despite drop in stocks as investors await Fed meeting

    The S&P 500 (SPX) ended lower by 29.08 points, or 0.8%, at 3,871.98. October’s gain in the Dow industrials was 14%, surpassing the 10.65% threshold needed to secure the blue-chip gauge’s strongest October on record, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • North Korea warns U.S. of ‘powerful’ response to drills with South

    North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Best Month Since 1976: What To Do Ahead Of The Fed Meeting

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. Here's what to do now after today's stock market fall.

  • IPhone Maker Lifts Wages, Preps Backup for Covid-Hit China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group is preparing to bring backup production online and raise hourly wages by more than a third, after an exodus of workers threatened to disrupt output at the world’s largest iPhone plant ahead of the holidays.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million

  • US Earnings to Watch: Pfizer, Qualcomm, CVS, Peloton, Coinbase, Uber

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet’s earnings misses, and disappointing forecasts last week from Amazon and Meta Platforms exposed tech giants’ vulnerability to a slowing economy. Defying the tech rout to trounce its peers, Apple’s better-than-expected earnings gave the shares their best 1-day move in more than two years, even as the iPhone maker plans to trim production in a move that could hurt suppliers like Qualcomm, due to report its own results this week. Meanwhile, Exxon closed at a record high and

  • US Ban on Americans Aiding China Chip Firms Narrower Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington’s restrictions on US citizens assisting China’s chip industry will be more narrowly enforced than feared, suggesting a smaller-than-expected impact on semiconductor companies doing business in the world’s second largest economy.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for November 2022.

  • China Builder CIFI’s Shares Plunge After Debt-Payment Suspension

    (Bloomberg) -- CIFI Holdings Group Co. shares plunged to record lows after the developer said it will suspend offshore financing payments due to being largely unable to raise new funds overseas this year.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Result

  • Oil Edges Higher on Broader Market Gains Ahead of Rate Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained along with Asian equities before interest-rate decisions by major central banks.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilWest Texas Intermediate

  • Top Energy Stocks for November 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.