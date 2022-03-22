Asian Stocks to Gain as Bond Selloff Accelerates: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to climb Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve’s resolve to clamp down on inflation fueled gains on Wall Street while deepening a Treasury selloff.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts opened steady after the S&P 500 advanced for the fifth session in six. The index has now recovered halfway from the rout that started in January. Treasuries extended losses triggered Monday by signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that a half-point interest-rate hike is possible at the central bank’s next meeting.

Short-term U.S. government bonds sank toward their worst quarterly performance in almost four decades, augering further weakness in Australian debt. The greenback dipped and oil was steady.

Even the Fed’s more-dovish policy makers are joining Powell’s call to get going on raising rates more aggressively with inflation at 40-year highs, while indicating the economy remains strong enough to weather higher borrowing costs.

Commodity-market disruptions stemming from the war in Ukraine have increased pressure on central banks to abandon their loose policy settings. Markets are likely to remain volatile given the risks of a protracted conflict, and as investors look for clarity on the Fed’s path.

“Faster hikes are clearly going to help inflation come down,” which may reduce the need for a longer tightening campaign, Seema Shah, Principal Global Investors chief strategist, said on Bloomberg Television. However, the risks of recession are increasing, she added.

“We are positive for equities for this year,” Shah said. While the market may be more challenged in 2023, she said, “we still think the U.S. economy is pretty good fundamentally.”

Among Fed speakers, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said it was time to remove policy accommodation, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland’s Loretta Mester favored a speedier pace in increases.

The Fed hiked rates by a quarter-point last week and projected six more such moves by year-end. Derivative traders are braced for a slightly steeper path this year, including at least one half-point rise.

Here are some key events this week:

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Fed Chair Powell among speaker at BIS innovation summit, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “Spring Statement” on the budget, Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden attends NATO emergency summit in Brussels, Thursday

Eurozone Markit PMIs, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.9%

Nikkei 225 futures added 1.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.7% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 120.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3769 per dollar

The euro was at $1.1036

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 2.38%

The yield on 10-year Australian bonds rose five basis points to 2.77%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109 a barrel

Gold was at $1,920.60 an ounce

