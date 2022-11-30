Stocks in Asia Are Heading for Their Best Month in 24 Years

Youkyung Lee and Ishika Mookerjee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- November is turning out to be the best month for Asia stocks in 24 years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped nearly 14% this month, set for its best performance since 1998, with the rebound outpacing other benchmarks globally. Gauges from Hong Kong to the Philippines are seeing strong gains with records that held for at least a decade cracking.

The surge has been driven by growing signs that China is easing its Covid-Zero policy, and expectations that the Federal Reserve will move toward a slower pace of rate hikes. Asset managers are arguing this is only the start, making the case for the outperformance to continue into 2023.

“Relative to other EMs, we have much stronger balance sheets at sovereign and corporate levels, more prudent policy making, and positive structural reforms in a few key countries,” Peter Monson, portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management, said in an interview.

Foreign funds bought $12.6 billion worth of shares on a net basis in emerging Asia excluding China this month, the biggest inflows in two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Taiwan accounted for nearly half of the flows, as foreign investors including Warren Buffett bet on chipmakers amid easing tensions between China and the US.

Traders also piled back into Chinese assets, spurred first by rumors spread early this month over a Covid-Zero exit plan, and then as the authorities introduced measures underlining an intent to relax restrictions. A slew of policy aid for the troubled property sector also helped.

TOP GAINERS

There was a “dramatic change in market sentiment, with policymakers in China unleashing different sets of policy support,” said David Townsend, managing director of EMEA Business at Value Partners Group.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects a further stock rally in China and South Korea while Morgan Stanley has touted a 14% increase for the MSCI China Index next year.

READ: A Great Rotation Is Brewing in Asia as Investors Head North

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BBC says official explanation for journalist arrest in China is that he was detained to prevent contraction of COVID

    The BBC said it was not satisfied with the explanation given for the arrest of one of its journalists covering protests in Shanghai.

  • China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

    China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

  • Australian Parliament censures former prime minister for secret powers

    A censure motion against Morrison, who remains an opposition lawmaker, has no effect other than to tarnish his political legacy.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • Researcher accused of spying for China granted bail in Canada

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, according to representatives for both the defense and prosecutors. Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked as a battery materials researcher for Hydro-Quebec - Canada's largest electricity producer - was arrested earlier this month and is facing four charges, including fraud, for obtaining trade secrets, and breach of trust by public officers. Wang's attorney Gary Martin said he was satisfied with the judge's decision to grant his client bail.

  • Disappointed by Black Friday This Year? Then You Need To See Walmart’s Insane Cyber Week Sale

    If you haven't started shopping, what are you waiting for?

  • Top Tech Stocks

    Among top-performing tech stocks, Arrow Electronics Inc. provides the best value, Enphase Energy Inc. the fastest growth, and Fair Isaac Corp. the best momentum.

  • Australia’s Carbon Revolution to Merge With Twin Ridge SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Carbon Revolution Ltd., an Australian manufacturer of carbon fiber wheels, is going public in the US by merging with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantT

  • Ukraine Latest: US Weighs Terrorism Label for the Wagner Group

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is weighing whether to label Russia’s Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization, two people familiar with the matter said, as part of efforts to handicap the privately owned military company that has played a role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Wo

  • Carbon Revolution to List in US via SPAC Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp.

    By Jarrett Banks Carbon Revolution Ltd (ASX: CBR), which makes lightweight wheels, will list in the U.S. by combining with Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRCA), a special purpose […]

  • Gogoro to pilot battery swapping and Smartscooters in Philippines next year

    Gogoro, the Taiwanese company that's commercializing battery swapping ecosystems for electric scooters, is targeting the Philippines as its next market. The startup said Tuesday it has partnered with Filipino conglomerate Ayala Corporation, telecomms provider Globe and corporate venture builder 917Ventures to launch a B2B battery swapping pilot in Manila in the first quarter of 2023. 917Ventures is a subsidiary of Globe, which is part of Ayala Corporation's umbrella.

  • CrowdStrike Tumbles After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company gave a revenue outlook for the current period that fell short of analysts’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to

  • 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is streaming now—here's how to watch

    Paramount’s must-watch drama starring Kevin Costner is back for its fifth season—here’s how to stream Yellowstone Season 5 on Peacock.

  • Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Living in Tokyo for Half a Year, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo for nearly six months, after Beijing’s crackdown on the technology sector, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Snap is ordering employees back to the office 4 days a week. CEO Evan Spiegel wants workers to sacrifice ‘individual convenience’ for ‘collective success’ in a policy called ‘default together’

    “We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.