Stock Bounce Ebbs as Recession Fears Hit Sentiment: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A bounce in stocks ebbed in Asia on Wednesday amid ever-louder warnings about the risk of an economic downturn.

Shares edged up in Japan and Australia but dipped in South Korea. US futures declined after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 2% on Tuesday.

Treasuries were little changed, leaving the 10-year yield in sight of 3.30%. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening to tame high inflation, and the attendant risk of recession, continue to hang over the bond market.

The yen hovered near a 24-year low against the dollar, sapped by the stark contrast between ultra-loose Bank of Japan monetary policy and Fed hawkishness that’s helping to drive up the greenback.

Oil retreated further below $110 a barrel. Bitcoin fell back toward $20,000, though conditions were calmer than the recent turmoil in cryptocurrencies.

Skepticism abounds about the outlook for risk assets in a year of steep drops across markets. Prognosticators from Morgan Stanley to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned stocks may face more losses amid dimming economic prospects.

“The Fed has entered into a policy cocktail that we would describe as hammer time,” Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “You have to be planning defensively at this point. There are a lot of questions on all risk assets.”

Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said the central bank should raise rates as fast as it can without causing undue harm to financial markets or the economy. Chair Jerome Powell is expected to reinforce the commitment to fighting price pressures when he speaks in front of lawmakers Wednesday.

A backdrop of tightening financial conditions led delegates including Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to warn the US is heading toward a recession. President Joe Biden plans call on Congress to enact a gasoline tax holiday to cool soaring pump prices and alleviate the pressure on consumers.

How will the second half of this year play out for major asset classes? We are re-running MLIV’s 2022 asset survey from December to see how street views have evolved amid the turmoil and volatility in the past few months. Click here to participate anonymously.

What to watch this week:

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday

  • Powell US House testimony, Thursday

  • US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

  • ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5%

  • Japan’s Topix index increased 0.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.3%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.0525

  • The Japanese was at 136.34 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6950 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.27%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $107.96 a barrel, down 1.4%

  • Gold was at $1,829.58 an ounce, down 0.2%

