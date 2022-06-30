Stocks in Asia, US Futures Dip on Inflation Angst: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia slid with US futures Thursday after Treasury yields retreated and as investors weigh comments from central bank chiefs on tackling persistent price pressures.

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea. US futures dipped into the red after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ended little changed in choppy trading amid end-of-quarter portfolio rebalancing.

Treasuries added to an advance as traders upped their bets on a recession eventually halting the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening campaign.

The dollar held gains. Oil hovered below $110 a barrel after a report showing US inventories fell was tempered by an unseasonal slowdown in gasoline demand.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his counterparts in Europe and the UK warned inflation is going to be longer lasting as they gathered at the European Central Bank’s annual forum in Portugal.

A view that central banks misjudged inflation have roiled financial markets this year, with global stocks about to close out their worst quarter since the three months ended March 2020.

“I wouldn’t rush in to buy anything blindly right now; I still think we are going to have some pains over the next couple of weeks and months as inflation starts to stabilize,” Erin Browne, multi-asset strategies portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on the “Bloomberg Surveillance” show.

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said officials must not be complacent about increases in long-term inflation expectations and should act forcefully to curb price pressures. Mester later told CNBC that the Fed is “just at the beginning” of raising rates and she wants to see the benchmark lending rate reach 3% to 3.5% this year and “a little bit above 4% next year” even if that tips the economy into a recession.

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping declared Covid Zero the most “economic and effective” policy for China. The nation eased quarantine rules earlier this week, providing a brief boost to markets, but investors remain cautious of the stringent adherence to eradicating the virus.

What to watch this week:

China PMI, Thursday

US personal income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:22 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

Topix index fell 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.3%

Kospi index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0439

The Japanese yen was at 136.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7072 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.08%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell seven basis points to 3.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $109.68 a barrel

Gold was at $1,818.80

