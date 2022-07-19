Stocks in Asia Subdued After Apple-Led US Reversal: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia Subdued After Apple-Led US Reversal: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were subdued Tuesday after Apple Inc.’s plans to slow hiring highlighted concerns that aggressive monetary tightening to tackle inflation portends an economic downturn.

Japan’s bourse struggled for traction while South Korea and Australia dipped. The S&P 500 erased a 1% gain and ended lower on the iPhone maker’s intention to moderate some hiring and spending. US futures fluctuated.

The Wall Street reversal dented a bout of investor optimism encouraged by a recent dip in the dollar, whose strength this year reflects the prevailing caution in global markets. A dollar gauge remains near a record high.

Treasuries rose and the 10-year yield fell further back from 3%. The bond market is reflecting expectations for a short, sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hiking cycle that gives way to cuts next year to shore up growth.

Crude dipped but held above $100 a barrel and will likely stay there for the rest of the year, according to Iraq’s energy minister. Ether was among the leaders of a cryptocurrency rally that took Bitcoin past $22,000.

Corporate updates such as Apple’s are helping markets to calibrate the risk of an economic retrenchment. Signs that high inflation and monetary tightening are squeezing consumers and employment could feed into worries that an equity revival since mid-June is merely brief respite in a bruising bear market.

“We’re in a period over the next couple of weeks where corporate headlines are really going to drive market activity,” Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist at Ameriprise Financial Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. The focus is on how labor and input costs and demand are shaping the outlook, he said.

In China, officials may allow homeowners to temporarily halt mortgage payments on stalled property projects without incurring penalties. Authorities are racing to prevent a crisis of confidence in the housing market from upending the world’s second-largest economy.

Another pressure point for markets remains gas supply to Europe amid a standoff with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, with the Nord Stream 1 pipeline scheduled to reopen Thursday following maintenance.

Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on several European natural-gas buyers, a move that may signal it intends to keep supplies capped.

Overall market volatility is from efforts “to gauge whether we are seeing, one, peak inflation and two, peak interest rates,” Lale Akoner, strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. She expects the US dollar to remain higher for the next six months.

How high will the Fed go in this hiking cycle? Will it use the balance sheet and will it avoid tipping the US economy into a recession? It takes one minute to participate in the MLIV Pulse survey, so please click here to get involved anonymously.

Key events to watch this week:

  • Earnings this week include Netflix, Tesla

  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits South Korea. Tuesday

  • Reserve Bank of Australia releases July minutes. Tuesday

  • UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speak at event. Tuesday

  • Bloomberg Crypto Summit in New York. Tuesday

  • Bank of Japan, European Central Bank rate decisions. Thursday

  • Nord Stream 1 pipeline scheduled to reopen following maintenance. Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:33 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

  • Japan’s Topix index was steady

  • South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.6%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.0135, down 0.1%

  • The Japanese yen was at 138.31 per dollar, down 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7596 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.97%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose four basis points to 3.48%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $101.95 a barrel, down 0.6%

  • Gold was at $1,707.16 an ounce, down 0.1%

