Stocks, Bonds Climb on Glimpse of Slower Fed Hikes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a rally Thursday, bonds rose and the dollar held losses as the prospect of a slower pace of Federal Reserve monetary tightening filtered across global markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares climbed in Japan, Australia and South Korea, though the gains were more modest than in the US, where the S&P 500 rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had its best day since 2020. US equity futures dipped.

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for a second month, said such a move is possible again and reiterated its commitment to fighting inflation. But Chair Jerome Powell added the pace of hikes will slow at some point and the Fed will set policy meeting-by-meeting, avoiding explicit guidance on hike increments.

Treasuries advanced, lowering the 10-year yield to 2.76%. Swaps tied to the date of Fed policy meetings imply a 3.3% peak for the fed funds rate around year-end -- not much higher than the current range of 2.25% to 2.5%. Oil, gold and Bitcoin are also up in the wake of the Fed meeting.

The knee-jerk relief in markets on possible crumbs of comfort from the Fed outlook echoes a pattern seen after earlier hikes. Those bouts of optimism stumbled on recession risks from a global wave of monetary tightening, Europe’s energy woes and China’s property sector and Covid challenges.

Read more: Specter of Next-Day Losses Haunts Stock Bulls’ Post-Fed Rally

“This market move is the victory of hope over experience,” Jeffrey Rosenberg, senior portfolio manager for systematic fixed income at BlackRock Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. “I’d be a little bit cautious here.”

New York Fed President Bill Dudley said financial markets are underestimating just how far the Fed will go to tame decades-high price pressures. The next key data are US growth and a read on cost pressures. The nation is seen avoiding a technical recession amid a cooling in the core PCE deflator.

Story continues

Terminal Rate

The Fed can’t “downshift gears too much” given that core inflation is poised to decline at a “glacially slow pace,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, wrote in a note. She expects the Fed to lift borrowing costs above 4% next year.

The latest US earnings were mixed. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. posted its first ever quarterly sales decline. Chip firm Qualcomm Inc. gave a lackluster forecast. Ford Motor Co.’s performance beat estimates. Best Buy Co. cut its profit forecast, saying inflation is hitting consumer demand.

Elsewhere, there was some progress on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Senator Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal on a tax and energy policy bill.

Traders are awaiting a phone call between Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which could touch on US tariffs and other points of tension.

Separately, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said the US and China must reach an agreement “very soon” over access to audit work papers for Chinese firms. Otherwise they face being kicked off US exchanges.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Apple, Amazon earnings, Thursday

US GDP, Thursday

Euro-area CPI, Friday

US PCE deflator, personal income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Musk, Tesla and Twitter are this week’s theme of the MLIV Pulse survey. Also share your views on the S&P 500’s biggest stocks. Click here to get involved anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 4.3%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.9%

South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0202

The Japanese yen was at 136.17 per dollar, up 0.3%

The offshore yuan was at 6.7454 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.76%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield dropped eight basis points to 3.17%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.78 a barrel, up 0.5%

Gold was at $1,738.79 an ounce, up 0.3%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.